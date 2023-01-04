Top 10 quotes by BTS members to bring you warmth this winter season

BTS is famous for breaking boundaries and creating bonds with Dynamite songs on your Sweet Night as well as your crying time at Zero O'Clock. BTS had taken the inspirational (Live, Laugh, Love) to a whole new artistic and poetic level. According to Korea Herald, they are the only band since The Beatles to have two No.1 albums in less than a year. And the Bangtan Boys do it while slaying banger choreography. They are relentless at making fans their priority, as there is hardly a time we see BTS not working.

Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, are the most famous boy band in South Korea. Formed in 2010, when they are not creating music or writing their own lyrics, they are improving the country’s GDP. According to Entrepreneur, they single-handedly helped produce 0.30% of the country’s output. Reaching beyond the boundaries of South Korea, BTS is a global sensation, appearing in many Hollywood talk shows hosted by Ellen, Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

The 7 bandmates as well as horsemen of BTS include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The lyricism of BTS is well-known. From philosophy to self-love, BTS has it all covered in melody.

So, let’s look at 10 quotes by BTS you can metaphorically hug to sleep this winter -

1. When RM strikes a chord, again

"I've had to accept that - that everyone cannot love me. Because when there's love, there's hate. When there's light, there's dark. But it was really hard to accept as an artist that there's a lot of people that hate me, but on the other side, there are many more people who love me. I think everyone goes through that” - RM (via Seventeen Magazine)

This is probably the most heartfelt quote made by the leader RM and it resonated with many.

2. Quickly rkive-ing quotes to live by

"We’re on some path that’s set since we’re born, but I still believe we can change some things. So I believe in my faith but I still don’t believe in my fate."- RM

If this doesn’t give Perks of Being a Wallflower Charlie then what does?

3. Feels like a hug

“I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help and say things are hard when they’re hard and say that we miss someone when we miss them.”- Suga

No words, just feelings.

4. Cookie to Jungkookie

"Effort makes you. You will regret someday if you don’t do your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It takes time, but there’s nothing that gets worse due to practicing. So practice. You may get depressed, but it’s evidence that you are doing good"- Jungkook

Give a cookie to Jungkookie for turning that hustle mode on.

5. The lyrics of Zero O’Clock make sense now

“If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into opportunity.”- Jin

The lyrics of Zero O’Clock “Will something be different?/ It won't be something like that/ But this/ day will be over/ When the minute and second hands overlap/ The world holds its breath for a little while/ Zero o'clock” is actually written by Jin and it all makes sense now.

6. Trust the process

“I feel like I live with a sense of mission. Rather than thinking, It has to be perfect! I do what I have to do, making sure I remember the really important and fundamental things and trust that the results will follow.”- J-Hope

The true philosopher of the lot.

7. It’s okay to be not okay

“We are all in different parts of the world, in different environments and circumstances, but at this moment, I hope we can all give each other a warm pat on the back and say, ‘It’s okay.’”- Jimin

BTS don’t sympathize, they empathize with the youth.

8. Pause this moment

“When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world” - V

This quote is for times when like Chris from Into The Wild, you need to feel strong more than actually being strong.

9. When you need a mantra to chant every morning

"You do need to study, but don’t suffer due to it. Because you might miss what you want to do because of it. You need to make your own dream. It’s heartbreaking if you’re forced by others.” - Jungkook

This is your daily reminder to not quit and keep on believing.

10. Inspiration for weekdays

“Life is tough and things don’t always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives.” - Suga

Here is a little bit of Suga-ry thoughts to end your days with.

What’s your favourite quote? Comment down below and let us know.