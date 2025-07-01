ENHYPEN's dorm trespassed by multiple sasaeng fans, intruders caught red-handed while secretly recording members

BELIFT LAB, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, has responded with a strong legal stance following a disturbing case of privacy invasion involving ENHYPEN. In an official statement, the agency revealed that multiple unidentified individuals unlawfully entered the boy group’s private dormitory.

“Despite multiple warnings, repeated intrusions into our artists’ privacy have continued and worsened,” the statement read. They attempted to secretly record the members. The incident, which has since sparked outrage across fandom communities, was immediately reported to local authorities.

Intruders caught in the act and arrested

BELIFT LAB confirmed that the individuals involved in the incident were apprehended at the scene. The agency swiftly contacted law enforcement, resulting in the immediate arrest of the trespassers. They are now under active investigation for violating multiple laws. They include illegal trespassing and provisions under South Korea’s Stalking Punishment Act.

The statement emphasized that entering a private residence without permission, especially with the intention of capturing unauthorized footage, is a serious offense. BELIFT LAB made it clear that it is fully cooperating with the police to ensure the individuals responsible face appropriate legal consequences.

“We are actively cooperating with the investigation process to ensure that the suspects are appropriately punished in accordance with the relevant laws,” the company stated.

Stronger measures against sasaeng behavior

This latest event has reignited concerns about sasaeng fans. It’s a term used for those who engage in dangerous, obsessive behavior toward idols. This includes stalking, following them in private settings, and gathering personal information through illegal means. The agency noted that the recent break-in is part of a worrying pattern that poses serious threats to artist safety.

In response, the agency reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against such conduct and vowed to reinforce preventive measures. It also urged fans to respect boundaries and refrain from behaviors that violate the rights and well-being of artists.

Cracking down on illegal sale of personal data

In addition to addressing the dormitory invasion, BELIFT LAB revealed ongoing efforts to combat the illegal trade of artists' private information. The agency stated that it is actively tracking online platforms, especially foreign websites. There, individuals engage in the buying, selling, or fabrication of personal data related to idols. "Repeated contact and visits to private locations induce fear and cause serious harm," the agency stressed.

The company has announced that it has begun taking legal action against such operations. It includes reporting those involved to Chinese authorities and pursuing charges when necessary. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to protect artists from digital threats and identity violations.

Fan reactions

The news of the incident triggered an immediate and intense reaction from ENHYPEN fans. Social media platforms are flooded with messages expressing concern for the group's safety. They are frustrated over the ongoing issue of sasaeng invasions.

Many called on HYBE to increase security measures and adopt even more aggressive legal strategies to protect the members. Fans have also shown support for ENHYPEN, demanding that those who breach the artists' personal space be held fully accountable.

