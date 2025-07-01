Hyeri dating Street Man Fighter’s Wootae after Ryu Jun Yeol split? Insiders spill on 1-year of romance

A fresh romance may be blooming in the Korean entertainment industry. According to multiple sources within the entertainment industry, Hyeri is reportedly in a relationship. The idol-turned-actress and former member of Girl’s Day is said to be dating dancer Wootae. He is best known for his appearance on Mnet’s Street Man Fighter.

Advertisement

The pair reportedly started dating nearly a year ago after meeting during the production of Hyeri’s 2024 film Victory. It’s a cheerleading-themed movie that required intense choreography. Wootae took part in the film as the lead choreographer. He worked closely with the cast, including Hyeri, to prepare them for various dance sequences.

A relationship that started on set

Insiders shared that the two were first introduced during the movie’s filming in Geoje, where they spent a significant amount of time practicing choreography together. Throughout the production, their connection reportedly grew from professional collaboration to something more personal.

One industry insider familiar with both parties stated, “The filming of the movie took place in Geoje, and they first met while practicing choreography. Afterwards, they continued to date in Seoul. It hasn’t been long since they told anyone, but they’ve been dating for almost a year.”

Another source added that their relationship has been handled with caution and mutual respect. “They are being considerate of each other as it is a very cautious meeting. They are affectionate because they helped each other during their most difficult times,” they revealed.

Advertisement

Hyeri’s past public relationship

Hyeri originally debuted in 2010 as a member of the K-pop group Girl’s Day. She later transitioned into acting, gaining widespread recognition for her role in the hit drama Reply 1988. Her excellent performance and on-screen chemistry with co-star Ryu Jun Yeol led to a real-life relationship that lasted several years.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol publicly confirmed their romance in 2017, and they remained one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in South Korea. However, after nearly seven years together, the two confirmed their breakup in November 2023.

Who is Wootae?

Wootae rose to fame through Mnet’s Street Man Fighter in 2022, where he showcased his choreography skills and dance expertise. Known for his precise technique and energetic stage presence, he quickly established himself as one of the standout figures in the show.

He continues to work actively in the performance and choreography scene. Though he’s not widely known outside of dance-focused entertainment circles, Wootae’s professional achievements have earned him a loyal fan base.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations: Park Bo Gum, Squid Game's Lee Byung Hun fight for Best Actor, IU vs Hyeri for Best Actress