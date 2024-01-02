Top 7 actor comebacks in 2024: Lee Min Ho's Ask the Stars, Gong Yoo's Trunk and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears

Lee Min Ho in Ask the Stars, Gong Yoo in The Trunk, Kim Soo Hyun in The Queen of Tears and many amazing K-dramas featuring some of the best male actors are set to release in 2024. From romance to thriller and sci-fi and more; all genres have been covered. This year has something in store for everyone. Here is a list of the best upcoming K-drama in 2024 starring our favourite actors.

Lee Min Ho in Ask the Stars

Ask the Stars is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

Gong Yoo in The Trunk

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Park Hyung Sik in Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Kim Woo Bin in All Your Wishes Will Come True

The romance comedy project has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. It is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

Kim Soo Hyun in The Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy. The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like

Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue sea, My Love From the Star and more.

Park Bo Gum in You Have Done Well

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer You Have Done Well is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he loves her dearly. The drama is written by Im Sang Choon who is known for writing When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way and more. Kim Won Suk is directing the project. He is known for the Arthdal Chronicles series, Signal, Miseng, My Mister, Signal and more.

Cha Eun Woo in Wonderful World

Wonderful World is a mystery thriller starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Wooand Im Se Mi. This would be the first time the actor would be taking on a role in a dark thriller drama. It tells the story of a psychological professor whose life takes a turn after her young son's unjust death. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

