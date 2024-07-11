RIIZE, a rookie K-pop boy band, is under the spotlight with fans due to their mysterious schedule exit. Some fans are claiming that group member Seunghan will be returning to continue group activities, and the staff is hiding all members to keep it a secret. On the other hand, others have a hard time believing that reasoning.

Fans speculate RIIZE's Seunghan's return to the group

On July 10, 2024, RIIZE exited a scheduled event as secretly as possible, which has led to a lot of speculation. According to onlookers, the group’s staff members had called an ambulance and used umbrellas, curtains, and boards to completely block fans’ sight. However, this is often done by managers and security guards to stop the flashes from reaching the artists and causing discomfort. But the use of boards and curtains is fairly uncommon, which is fueling rumors of Seunghan’s return to the group.

While many fans are saying that the group exited in this manner to hide Seunghan from the public. Meanwhile, others believe that it is done so by the fans simply as a standard protocol before their appearance on the Spotify RADAR Radio LIVE schedule. Previously, Seunghan was announced to have halted all activities by SM Entertainment due to his pre-debut dating and smoking controversies.

More about RIIZE

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, and kicked off the first show on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will cover many more places in Asia. Moreover, they also released their first mini-album titled RIIZING along with the lead single Boom Boom Bass on June 17, 2024.

Moreover, RIIZE made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City.

