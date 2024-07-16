TWS accused of plagiarising BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and T.O.P’s 2010 track Knock Out in latest song Double Take; know more

TWS recently released a performance video for their SUMMER BEAT! track Double Take along with. While the groovy track initially received applause from fans, the moment didn’t last long. Netizens pointed out how the group ‘copied’ BIGBANG sub-unit GD & TOP’s Knock Out concept and even the song itself in Double Take.

TWS accused of copying BIGBANG's GD & TOP

On July 15, TWS released the performance video for their latest song Double Take. The song immediately sparked criticism and netizens accused the group of plagiarizing BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and T.O.P’s (GD & TOP) Knock Out, which was released in 2010.

According to many netizens, the sound and melody of Double Take are ‘blatantly copied’’ from Knock Out. Some pointed out that the beat, lyrics, and overall vibe of the TWS song also bear a striking resemblance to the 2010 hit track.

Additionally, BIGBANG fans presented Double Take’s performance video and Knock Out’s music video side by side for comparison. In response, many netizens commented how the concept of the two videos is exactly the same, leading to further plagiarism accusations against TWS.

However, at the same time, BIGBANG fans urged others not to criticize the group as they might not even have a say in it. They hold their agency HYBE responsible for these alleged plagiarism accusations.

Till now, the company has yet to address the matter.

More about TWS' Double Take

Double Take is a b-side track of TWS’ 2nd mini album SUMMER BEAT! The song was released on June 24, alongside the whole EP, while the performance video was dropped on July 15. In the song, the rookie group exuded their usual quirky style and playful vibe.

Here’s the performance video for Double Take:

More about Knock Out

Knock Out is a 2010 track by BIGBANG’s sub-unit GD & TOP, formed with G-Dragon and T.O.P. It was released as a track of their self-titled album, released through the group’s agency YG Entertainment. It became a massive hit, peaking at no. 15 on Billboard’s US Digital Songs chart.

Listen to Knock Out here:

More about TWS

TWS is a rookie boy group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. Consisting of six members, the group made their official debut on January 22, 2024, with their first album Sparkling Blue. For their global activities, the group is signed under Geffen Records and Virgin Music.

