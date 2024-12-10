TXT announces long break following Golden Disc Awards 2025; BIGHIT Music releases official statement

TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the K-pop boy group has announced that they will be going on a break in 2025. The group recently made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024. The group members will be spending quality time with their family and friends.

On December 10, 2024, BIGHIT Music released an official statement announcing that TXT will be taking a long break following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards 2025 on January 5. The group will conclude the activities of 2024 and will halt all group and solo activities. The members will be spending the holidays with their loved ones and taking much-needed rest. However, the group promises to return with more exciting content in 2025.

The official statement reads:

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide an update regarding the upcoming break for the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5 (KST), TOMORROW X TOGETHER will conclude their activities for 2024 and embark on a long-term break.

During this time, the members plan to spend quality moments with their families and take time to rest, preparing to return to MOA with an extraordinary 2025 ahead.

We kindly ask for your warm support and thoughtful understanding as the members each spend this time in their own ways. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will come back with an even more remarkable presence to show their gratitude for MOA's love.

Thank you.”

Watch Over The Moon music video

The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY is TXT’s seventh mini-album and includes a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became the group’s fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day.

Advertisement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members, which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most happening music festivals, Lollapalooza.

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: When the Stars Gossip poster: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Alex Hafner, Oh Jung Se and more prepare for an ultimate space adventure