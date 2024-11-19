TXT’s Soobin to go on temporary hiatus missing MAMA Awards 2024, ACT: PROMISE Encore in JAPAN and more due to health reasons

TXT’s Soobin has been announced to temporarily go on hiatus due to health concerns. The K-pop idol will miss many group events during this period and will be on complete rest until he recovers. TXT recently made their comeback with a brand-new album titled The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY on November 4, 2024.

On November 19, 2024, BIGHIT Music released an official statement revealing that Soobin from the K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will temporarily suspend all group activities. The letter states that during a recent hospital visit, the artist showed signs of being unwell, and he received medical advice to suspend all activities until he fully recovers.

As a result of his current condition, Soobin will be unable to attend several key events, including the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, the ACT : PROMISE Encore in Japan, and the Shanghai fan signing event. Additionally, he will be absent from other end-of-year ceremonies and activities, leaving fans disappointed but understanding of the situation.

The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY is TXT’s seventh mini-album, featuring a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. The album sold a remarkable 1,217,880 copies, becoming TXT's fourth consecutive release to surpass one million copies sold on its release day. According to the Hanteo Chart, this achievement was reached on the first day of sales alone.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group officially debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.

They experienced commercial success with their debut album and quickly became one of the rising stars in K-pop. Additionally, they became the first Korean boy band to headline and perform at one of the world’s largest and most prominent music festivals, Lollapalooza.

TXT recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Following this, they embarked on their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, beginning with a series of shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

