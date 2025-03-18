TXT's Yeonjun wins favorite K-Pop dance challenge for GGUM at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

The prestigious iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 took place on March 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. EST at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 12th edition of the annual award function included live acts from Korean stars, surprise guests and exciting collaborations. Top K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT and Stray Kids bagged nominations in various categories, building anticipation for winner announcements. Among them, Yeonjun took home the favorite K-Pop dance challenge award.

He won the title for his solo single, GGUM, which was released on September 13 last year. The groovy track is part of Yeonjun's first solo mixtape titled YEONJUN'S MIXTAPE: GGUM. The favorite K-Pop dance challenge category was a new addition in this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. It was a socially voted category, with fans' votes determining the TXT member as the worthy holder of the title. Yeonjun was the only K-pop solo artist in the list besides aespa leader Karina.

Karina's latest single UP made it to the nominees. The song was released on October 9, 2024 and was included on aespa's digital single album Synk: Parallel Line. Both Karina and Yeonjun's solo tracks featured in the list, were impressively their solo debut ones. Other than the two of them, the rest of the nominees of favorite K-Pop dance challenge were popular boy bands and girl groups. They included LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, KISS OF LIFE, ILLIT, aespa and KATSEYE.

The songs that fetched them the nominations included MAESTRO (Seventeen), Magnetic (ILLIT), Smart (LE SSERAFIM), Sticky (Kiss of Life), Supernova (aespa), Touch (KATSEYE), WORK (ATEEZ) and (XO, Only If You Say Yes) (ENHYPEN). The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 live streamed on FOX channel, the iHeartRadio app and iHeartRadio stations in the United States. It is available on the OTT site Hulu today, on March 18. Viewers outside the US will need to use a VPN to access subscriptions, as reported by Business Insider.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 was hosted by LL Cool J, who was also the host and performer for the 2022 edition of the award show. Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly took the stage on the big night.