‘Uncooperative Ticketmaster’: SEVENTEEN fans claim losing purchased tickets for 2024 RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR US

SEVENTEEN is all set for their 2024 RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR in the U.S. However, ahead of their highly-anticipated concerts, fans are reporting that many of their tickets were stolen from the website. This issue has caused quite a stir since then. In particular, fans also accused Ticketmaster of not being cooperative and helping them get a refund or get their tickets back.

Recently, on X (formerly Twitter), CARATs complained that many of their purchased tickets can not be accessed anymore. They reported that the tickets were stolen from the Ticketmaster site as they had been ‘transferred’ to strangers who ‘claimed’ them.

Although how it happened is still beyond fans’ understanding, the victims are warning others to change their passwords and take other safety measures to protect their tickets.

Meanwhile, fans also claimed that Ticketmaster has been extremely uncooperative about this matter. With just a few days before SEVENTEEN kickstarts their concert, many have been demanding to get their tickets back or at least receive a refund. However, according to fans, they are yet to get any response from the website.

CARATs are enraged that Ticketmaster is unable to provide any solution or even protect the purchased tickets, especially when they are so expensive. Some netizens also accused the website of being involved in it since they are not taking any measures. Many also have encouraged the victims to seek legal action.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster has been embroiled in controversies for a while now. From date breaches to platinum prices, the website was in hot water with the U.S. Justice Department which filed an antitrust lawsuit against the website.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN recently announced the US leg of their 2024 RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, set to commence on October 22. Although there is much excitement, many fans felt everything was ‘rushed’ with only five cities included for such a significant tour. However, CARATs are still looking forward to it since with Jeonghan, the members are beginning their mandatory military enlistments.

Shortly after the ticket sales went live, many fans complained that they were unable to purchase. A sudden error on Ticketmaster led them to lose the tickets just before checkout. With this recent issue, seems like the website is in hot water once again.