UnmuteTheKids: From Rapping To Acting, Here’s How Kids In India Are Speaking Up About The New Normal!

Check out how the little humans have adapted to the new normal and are speaking up about it in offbeat and unique ways.

Ever since the kids in India went unmute, they are recounting some of the most hilarious and funniest things they did to beat the boredom blues during the lockdown.

We know very well about the feeling we have when we unmute and speak out loud! It is just so satisfying! And at times, can be fun too. Just like that, listening to the kids talk everything about their lockdown experiences- from their parents’ boring lectures to no birthday parties to chiselling their hidden skills- was ever so interesting and of course, hilarious!

Voot Kids successfully launched a campaign in India where the kids got a chance to speak about their own lockdown experiences in a lot of interesting and innovative ways. And we just cannot wait to describe their fun experiences. Read on to find out what the little ones confessed out loud!

Tired of this lockdown, quarantine, online classes and the ‘new normal’, Shreyas Dhar has composed his own rap and we are in awe of his talent! Seems like he found out the best way to narrate the lockdown scenario once he got a chance to do so! All-day, his mom’s Zoom meetings compel him to stay mum. And he’s going berserk with all the restrictions so he keeps breaking things around the house! What an innovative way, Shreyas! We can only imagine what a relief that must be! Even the much-hyped online classes have lost their charm and kids are no longer enjoying these everyday Sundays.

Kids are exploring their hidden talents and have either turned into Picasso junior or Eminem junior! From rapping and dancing to cooking and painting, they have done it all but nothing matches the charm of the outside world. Oh, how they miss the fun of catching the school bus, playing around with friends and sharing their tiffins during lunch-breaks!

“Praying to God has not been fruitful either,” complains Sehr! And she just cannot understand why are these “germs” not leaving the earth in a hurry? She complains that, with a dramatic undertone, the pace at which Coronavirus is going back is even slower than a tortoise! We feel you, Sehr. And we hope the germs go away as soon as they came so that you can go out once again, without any fear!

While the kids miss sharing tiffins with school friends; the hurry to catch the morning school bus; the excitement to celebrate birthday parties with friends; the uncountable happiness when they go out with parents, Voot Kids gave them a chance to narrate their lockdown experiences. From learning a new hobby to composing their own rap, their stories and voices were heard in front of their parents as well as the whole country! While we took the audience seat and watched the kids come out in the digital world and open up about their experiences in a host of creative ways, nothing seemed more satisfying!

It was only when the kids got a chance to express their experiences, we got to know about their feelings and how they coped up with the new normal. Making it one-of-a-kind thing for the kids in India, Voot Kids has now become the next favourite platform to speak out loud. Of course, the first choice of the little ones is still the playground!

And with a plethora of prizes for every innovative way they discovered to speak out loud, the kids are simply more excited than ever! You too can turn to the little members of your family, record their stories in multiple interesting ways and post them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using #UnmuteTheKids. From gift vouchers to a laptop, winners can win so many exciting prizes! If you haven’t, then hurry up right now because the campaign ends on 28th Dec!

