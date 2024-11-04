Unstoppable Jungkook: BTS' maknae becomes fastest K-pop soloist to hit 1 billion Spotify streams with Standing Next to You

Even after a year of its release, BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next to You continues to amass huge streaming numbers. It has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, demonstrating the power he holds as a global star. With this, Jungkook is now the first K-pop soloist to have three songs reaching over 1 billion streams on the platform.

According to an update on November 4, Jungkook’s Standing Next to You has surpassed a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on November 3, 2023, the song has managed to achieve the feat exactly within a year, making the BTS member the fastest K-pop soloist to reach this milestone.

On the other hand, this is Jungkook’s third song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Previously, his chart toppers like Seven ( feat. Latto) and Left and Right with Charlie Puth, both reached the impressive stream count. Seven currently has over 2 billion streams, while Left and Right is reaching 1.5.

Congratulations Jungkook!

On November 3, 2023, Standing Next to You arrived as the title track for Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN. The song immediately debuted on global music charts, further solidifying his status as the ‘Golden maknae’.

The upbeat dance track explores the singer’s wishes to stand by his loved one, through thick and thin. The cinematic music video further provided a glimpse into dancer Jungkook as he energetically took over the studio floor. He made the difficult choreography look so easy that it absolutely impressed the fans. The dance challenge for Standing Next to You also went viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for Standing Next to You here:

Before enlisting for his mandatory military service, Jungkook made his solo debut with GOLDEN. Then in December 2023, he enlisted as an active duty soldier. After a few months, on June 7, the K-pop idol released a new song titled Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024.

He is now set to return home in June 2025 along with Jimin. He is expected to get back to solo activities and probably release new music after getting discharged from the military.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Irene announces solo debut on November 26 with 1st mini-album Like A Flower; see here