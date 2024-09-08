'Very busy': B1A4's Sandeul names BTS' Jin as guest he'd like to invite on YouTube channel

B1A4's Sandeul revealed that hoe would like to invite BTS' Jin as guest on his YouTube channel. He also revealed that since the BTS member is busy with work, it might be hard for him to feature as a guest.

Sandeul, born Lee Jung Hwan, is the main vocalist of the South Korean boy group B1A4. Known for his smooth, emotional voice, he debuted in 2011. Sandeul has also pursued a solo career, releasing albums like Stay As You Are. He's admired for his musical versatility and warm personality.

B1A4 is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2011 under WM Entertainment. Originally a quintet, they gained popularity with their bright, catchy songs and unique concept. Known for hits like Beautiful Target and Lonely, B1A4 is praised for their vocal harmonies, self-composed music, and diverse musical styles.

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

He has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

