'Was going to have Mingi but': The Rose's Woosung opens up on possible collaboration with ATEEZ

The Rose’s Woosung recently set ATINYs and Black Roses abuzz with his comments on a possible collaboration with ATEEZ. Currently on his 2024 B4 WE DIE World Tour, Woosung shared his admiration for the group and even revealed that he had plans to feature ATEEZ’s Mingi on his song Never Let Go. During his London concert on October 30, Woosung held a candid Q&A with fans, and the topic of ATEEZ naturally came up. “I’m an ATINY,” Woosung confessed to the delighted crowd, “I love ATEEZ,” he added.

In an exciting twist, Woosung shared that a collaboration with ATEEZ nearly came to fruition. “Of course, I would like to do it a lot, but the thing was with Never Let Go… I was going to have actually Mingi cut a verse,” Woosung explained. Though the collaboration didn’t work out this time, Woosung was quick to reassure fans that the possibility is far from off the table. “We couldn’t this time, so in the future, yeah, collaborating with ATEEZ is very possible if they want to,” he added, leaving fans hopeful that the two artists might come together on a future track.

This isn’t the first time Woosung has shown love for ATEEZ. He’s been spotted cheering for the group at events, including their powerful performance at Coachella. His appreciation for their music and the synergy they could create has fans eagerly anticipating a potential crossover.

Meanwhile, Woosung, who just dropped his latest solo album 4444 on October 4, is known for his soulful, alternative style, which brings a unique texture to Korean music. The album, featuring eight new tracks, reflects Woosung’s personal artistry and continues to show his distinct voice. A collaboration with ATEEZ, whose dynamic and high-energy performances are beloved worldwide, would certainly be an exciting combination of styles and personalities.

On the other hand, ATEEZ’s own calendar is packed. Following the release of their Japanese single Birthday, which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard Japan’s Top Singles Sales chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, ATEEZ is now preparing to drop Golden Hour: Part 2 on November 15.

