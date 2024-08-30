The Rose's Woosung plays collab track Snooze with BTS' SUGA during livestream; fans react to subtle support amid DUI case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

Recently, Woosung the center man of renowned alternate K-pop and rock band The Rose, held a streaming party on Stationhead to celebrate the release of his latest single, Day That I Died. During the event, fans were surprised and moved when Woosung chose to play Snooze, a collaborative track with BTS’ SUGA from his solo album D-Day, released under the moniker Agust D. This subtle gesture has sparked a wave of support from fans, who see it as Woosung's way of standing by SUGA amid his ongoing DUI case.

The track Snooze, which also features contributions from the late Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto and producer EL CAPITXN, recently re-entered the Billboard Worldwide Song Sales chart, ranking at 6th place. The song's resurgence in popularity is seen by many as a testament to the strength and loyalty of BTS and SUGA's fanbase, known as ARMY amid his testing times.

The incident in question occurred on the night of August 6 in the Hannam Dong area of Seoul, where SUGA was involved in a DUI incident. After drinks with friends, he was reportedly navigating an electric scooter when he tripped on the pavement in front of his apartment building, prompting police assistance. With a reported blood alcohol level of 0.227%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%, the incident led to a legal investigation.

The situation was further complicated by conflicting media reports, with one major Korean media outlet later issuing an apology for misreporting after CCTV footage clarified the details. On the other hand, SUGA had issued an immediate apology, while BIGHIT MUSIC, expressed their commitment to supporting SUGA.

In response to the incident, some individuals placed flower wreaths in front of the HYBE building, calling for SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS. However, the majority of ARMYs rallied in support, denying such reports and trending lyrics from SUGA’s songs like Snooze, Polar Night and Nevermind as a show of solidarity leading to SUGA charting as the most consumed Asian artist across all digital platforms.

Woosung’s decision to play Snooze during his livestream has been widely interpreted as a subtle yet powerful act of support for SUGA. Fans have praised Woosung for standing by his friend during a challenging time, reinforcing the deep bonds within the music industry.

Earlier, EL CAPITXN, the popular K-pop producer and a close friend of SUGA, recently provided a comforting gesture during a live interaction. When asked by a fan to give a thumbs-up if SUGA was okay, EL CAPITXN smiled and complied, reassuring fans of SUGA’s well-being.

Meanwhile, prominent figures like PSY, EPIK HIGH, and Pachinko writer Lee Min Jin have also shown their support for SUGA, further emphasizing the widespread empathy within the industry.

As per the latest reports, SUGA’s case has been forwarded to the respective prosecutor following his investigation and sincere handwritten apology.

