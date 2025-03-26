Was NewJeans abandoned by Min Hee Jin amid HYBE feud? Suspicions over ex-ADOR CEO's absence surface

NJZ (formally known as NewJeans) is embroiled in a growing conflict with ADOR and HYBE, its parent company. Min Hee Jin's lack of participation in the conflict involving the once-most-anticipated 5th-generation girl group aka NJZ, raised eyebrows. Where is Min Hee Jin? She was once the force behind NewJeans, so her disappearance from the spotlight has sparked rumors. After being fired as CEO of ADOR, Min Hee Jin has been silent, allowing the group's members to publicly call for artist independence. Min Hee Jin's abrupt exit from the public eye seems calculated, probably to avoid facing legal action for interfering with contracted artists.

According to reports, Min Hee Jin has been active behind the scenes despite her public silence. Before the event, she allegedly had direct contact with the NewJeans member who testified at South Korea's National Assembly hearing and had private meetings with important business figures. This begs the question of how much of an impact she had and whether her absence is as total as it seems.

NewJeans' attempt to break free from HYBE didn't seem likely at first. Their argument lacked a strong basis because they had four years left on their contract, and there were no legitimate reasons to terminate it, such as problems with revenue distribution, unjust terms, or accusations of abuse. Thus, it was not surprising that the court decided on March 21 to maintain ADOR's management rights over NewJeans. This was probably what Min Hee Jin and her legal team at Sejong Law Firm expected, which is why they pursued independent group activities instead of trying to halt the exclusive contract.

After NewJeans' emergency live broadcast in September 2024, in which the members publicly called for Min Hee Jin to be reinstated as ADOR's CEO and made threats of disbanding, the dispute came to the attention of the public. However, the dispute did not start with this broadcast. The underlying cause is the continuous power struggle between HYBE and Min Hee Jin, with NewJeans' attempted exit being a component of her larger plan. Evidence showed that even before the conflict was made public, Min Hee Jin had been preparing to bring NewJeans along.

After the emergency broadcast, the dispute changed from "Min Hee Jin vs HYBE" to "NewJeans vs ADOR." Min Hee Jin then stopped being involved in public life, leaving NewJeans to continue the battle. Any direct interaction with ADOR since her termination as its CEO might be interpreted as interfering with contracted artists, which could make her legal position weaker. This explains why, despite her influence, NewJeans took a stand for artistic independence.

As per Ten Asia, former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has been found guilty of workplace harassment following a labour ministry investigation. In response, the ministry imposed a fine on her. While the exact amount is undisclosed, South Korean labour laws set the maximum penalty for workplace harassment at 5 million KRW (approximately 3,410 USD).