Was NJZ gaslit by ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin? NewJeans’ ending words from injunction trial surface: 'Want to be together...'

The ongoing legal battle between NJZ (NewJeans) and their agency, ADOR, has reached a critical turning point. All five members of NJZ recently attended the first round of court interrogations, addressing the legal dispute that has drawn widespread attention from fans and the entertainment industry alike. The conflict intensified when, on March 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR’s request for an injunction, preventing NJZ members from engaging in any independent activities outside of their contractual obligations with the company.

Following this court ruling, the NJZ members did not remain silent. The group took to social media to issue a lengthy statement, expressing their disappointment in the decision and vowing to take further legal action to protect their rights as artists. They made it clear that they intend to formally object to the ruling, signaling that the legal battle is far from over. Their statement sparked a wave of support from fans.

Amidst the controversy, a viral post began circulating on online forums, allegedly detailing the members’ final statements made in court during the injunction trial. These statements provided a look into NJZ’s perspective on their ongoing conflict with ADOR and HYBE, shedding light on their frustration, fear, and support for former ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin.

During the hearing, Haerin voiced her disappointment, stating that ADOR should have prioritized protecting its artists. She emphasized that Min Hee Jin had always supported them, yet HYBE removed her, leaving the group confused about why they were being separated. “Min Hee Jin protected us with everything she had, but HYBE attacked her and dismissed her,” she said.

Danielle shared her fear of losing Min Hee Jin, considering her an essential part of NJZ. She described the group as having six members rather than five, stressing their desire to stay together with their CEO. In her words, “Although we are five, we are no different than being six members. No matter what, we want to be together with Min Hee Jin.”

Hyein expressed her discomfort with ADOR's current environment, describing it as bleak and uncertain. She stated that she could not continue working there while being forced to deliver performances that lacked sincerity, especially after the company disrupted the future they had envisioned with Min Hee Jin.

Moreover, Hanni accused HYBE of attempting to stifle their success out of fear, claiming that the injunction was a tactic to suppress them. She voiced her distrust in the company, emphasizing that “they want to work with us, yet they destroy us behind the scenes.” She also expressed frustration over ADOR now being controlled by HYBE personnel, making it impossible for her to work in such an environment.

And lastly, Minji expressed that NJZ faced continuous discrimination from HYBE, making them question if they were truly valued as artists. Instead of supporting them, the company allegedly caused them distress, leading to their decision to terminate their contracts and seek the court’s recognition of their situation. “Instead of protecting us, they have only tormented us. This is why we are terminating our contracts,” she revealed.

As these courtroom statements spread online, they sparked intense debate among fans and netizens. Many supporters of NJZ praised the group for standing up for themselves and refusing to back down in the face of corporate control. However, some netizens expressed concerns that Min Hee Jin may have influenced the members’ stance, with some speculating that she had manipulated and gaslighted them into turning against HYBE. The controversy only grew as netizens debated whether the NJZ members were fighting for their rights or had been misled into aligning themselves with Min Hee Jin’s interests.

Regardless of public opinion, one thing remains clear: the conflict has left NJZ in a precarious situation, both legally and professionally. In the midst of the ongoing legal turmoil, NJZ made a major announcement: the group will be taking a temporary hiatus from all activities. Just days after the court ruled in favor of ADOR, the members expressed their regret over the situation but stated that they felt stepping away from promotions was a necessary decision at this time.