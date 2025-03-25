Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin appeals court's 'unjust' guilty ruling in workplace bullying case against employee

Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, was declared guilty of workplace bullying by South Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labor on March 25. The charges were levied against her by a former employee of the company. Following the court ruling against her, Min Hee Jin expressed dissatisfaction regarding it, and her legal team declared fighting back, as reported by K-media Monthly Chosun on March 25. They will challenge the court decision through legal means.

Min Hee Jin's lawyers contested the ruling, citing errors and inaccuracies. They alleged that crucial facts were misinterpreted and that the court misapplied laws related to workplace bullying, including non-compliance with the Labor Standards Act. Their statement read, "Upon reviewing the response regarding the handling of the case, it was confirmed that the facts surrounding the remarks that were determined to be workplace bullying were incorrectly acknowledged."

The statement further read, "There was a misunderstanding of the legal principles of the Labor Standards Act regarding workplace bullying and the duty of objective investigation." To refute the alleged inaccurate ruling, the ex-ADOR CEO's legal team plans to "proceed with formal appeal procedures, such as promptly submitting opinions to the administrative agency, to uncover the exact truth of the case and clear the unjust accusations." Besides that, they also addressed the issue with the media coverage

According to their statement to Monthly Chosun, Min Hee Jin's representatives noted that while the Ministry of Employment and Labor's decision to fine her and the management label was not yet finalized, certain reports gave the impression that the decision was absolute and could not be contested. They urged the reporters to "stop spreading inaccurate information and comply with the privacy protection principles." They also mentioned that if similar incidents recur, they will be compelled to "consider appropriate measures.”

The case originated when a former ADOR employee, referred to as B, accused Min Hee Jin of workplace harassment and biased handling of a sexual harassment case involving another executive. The allegations were raised by B in August of last year, prompting an investigation by the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office.