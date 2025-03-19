Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin wins defamation case against online trolls amid ongoing legal battle with HYBE over NewJeans

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has secured a legal victory in a defamation lawsuit against malicious commenters, marking a notable step in her fight to clear her name after months of controversy. As she continues her battle against HYBE over the management rights of ADOR and the contractual status of NJZ (formerly NewJeans), the outcome of this case has drawn attention to the legal war that has divided the K-pop industry.

On March 19, the Seoul Central District Court delivered its verdict on a defamation case filed by Min Hee Jin against individuals who had posted derogatory and harmful remarks about her online. Presiding over the case, Judge Ahn Hyun Jin ruled partially in favor of Min Hee Jin, acknowledging the defamatory nature of certain comments and ordering eight individuals to pay financial compensation ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 KRW (approximately 34 to 68 USD) each.

With neither party filing an appeal, the ruling has now been finalized. This case is only one among several legal actions Min Hee Jin has taken against online defamers, and she is expected to win additional lawsuits targeting individuals who have spread false and malicious claims against her.

The defamation case traces back to the larger conflict between Min Hee Jin and HYBE, which erupted in April 2023 when she was accused of attempting to separate ADOR from its parent company and take full control of the label. The allegations triggered widespread public scrutiny, and following Min Hee Jin’s second press conference addressing the situation, online platforms were flooded with negative and defamatory comments targeting her. In response, she filed multiple lawsuits seeking legal accountability for the emotional distress and reputational damage caused by the online attacks.

Initially, Min Hee Jin sought 3 million KRW per individual in damages for psychological distress. However, the court decided to significantly reduce the compensation amount, distinguishing between outright defamatory comments and harsh opinions. 100,000 KRW penalty for particularly offensive comments containing explicit slurs, such as referring to her as "crazy" in a derogatory manner. 50,000 KRW penalty for comments containing violent language, including threats of physical harm or extreme insults. And no compensation for comments deemed harsh opinions rather than direct defamation, such as calling her “cunning.”

While the reduced financial penalties may seem minor, the ruling still establishes an important precedent in holding online commenters accountable for defamation, especially in high-profile celebrity disputes. Although she won the defamation case, Min Hee Jin remains deeply embroiled in an even larger battle with HYBE over the management rights of ADOR and the contracts of NJZ (formerly NewJeans).

In August 2023, Min Hee Jin was removed from her position as ADOR’s CEO following allegations that she attempted to take over the label from HYBE. The conflict escalated further on November 29, when the members of NJZ announced their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR, a move that shocked the industry. In response to this situation, ADOR took legal action against NJZ, filing a lawsuit to confirm the legitimacy of their contracts and seeking an injunction that would prevent NJZ from promoting independently, signing endorsement deals, or engaging in activities outside of ADOR’s jurisdiction.

Despite these legal hurdles, NJZ has continued to push forward. The group rebranded from NewJeans to NJZ and is now actively pursuing their career under this new identity. They have already lined up major events, including an appearance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, where they are expected to debut new music. Moreover, with the first official court hearing for the NJZ contract dispute scheduled for April 3, the outcome of this legal battle could determine not only the future of NJZ as a group but also Min Hee Jin’s standing in the industry.