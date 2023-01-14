WATCH: Kim Min Kyu is a handsome and confused idol in the first teaser for tvN’s The Heavenly Idol

The first teaser of tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Heavenly Idol' was first released. Kim Min Kyu, the high priest who was respected by everyone, wakes up one morning in the body of an idol member, Woo Yeon Woo, and predicts a sacred and shameful adaptation to the entertainment world. The Heavenly Idol:

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Heavenly Idol' is a sacred and shameful adaptation of the new world's high priest, Lambrary, who became an unknown idol in Korea overnight. This world is different from the world we live in, and it means a fantasy world with magic and mysterious beings. 'Sacred Idol' is a dramatization of the original work of the topic, which was serialized in Naver web novels and webtoons thanks to its popularity online. Among them, ‘The Heavenly Idol' side draws attention by unveiling the first teaser on the 13th. The first teaser: The first teaser video released starts with the body of Woo Yeon Woo (Kim Min Kyu), a member of the idol 'Wild Animal', who is suddenly ruined by Lambrary (Kim Min Kyu), the world's high priest who was respected by everyone, and stimulates curiosity. Lambrary said, “My name is Lambrary. It is said that he is a high priest who serves the god Redrin. However, soon after, Lambrary possesses an idol singer and steals his gaze. Lambrary, who came to her senses in the center of the stage in progress, was confused and did not know what to do, but the pathetic expression of his arms wrapped around his body was contrary to the dignified appearance of the high priest, causing laughter. Furthermore, unlike Woo Yeon Woo, who was excellent at using his body, Lambrary continued to make shocking remarks, “I don’t know how to dance,” and caused a large-scale broadcast accident by refusing to perform, leaving the audience with their mouths wide open. Soon after this, the struggle of the former High Priestess Lambrary, who has to adapt to the reality of being an idol and survive, begins and draws attention. The appearance of Lambrary, who starts the life of idol Woo Yeon Woo with a desperate voice accepting the reality, saying, “Now I am an unknown idol Woo Yeon Woo,” while casting a clumsy appearance, causes laughter (laughter + sadness). As a result, interest in his sacred and absurd adaptation to the entertainment industry is amplified as to whether the former 'Priest’ Lambrary will be able to succeed as the incumbent unknown idol Woo Yeon Woo. tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Heavenly Idol' will premiere on Wednesday, February 15th at 10:30 PM KST.