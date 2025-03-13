Was Choi Hyun Wook involved in Kim Sae Ron's 2022 DUI case and hence didn't attend her funeral? Here's what we know

A recent claim by a Chinese blogger has reignited controversy surrounding actor Choi Hyun Wook and his alleged involvement in the 2022 drunk driving case of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The resurfaced allegations have sparked intense debate online, with many questioning whether the actor was present at the scene and if his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, deliberately concealed his involvement to protect his rising career.

The claims suggest that Choi Hyun Wook, who was under the same management company as Kim Sae Ron at the time, was allegedly in the car with her during the incident. However, as Kim Sae Ron was the one behind the wheel, she ultimately took full responsibility for the accident, which resulted in property damage and a highly publicized legal case. The blogger further alleged that GOLDMEDALIST, which was actively promoting Choi Hyun Wook as a rising actor, deliberately covered up details regarding a “man in the passenger seat” to prevent his career from being affected by the controversy.

These claims, however, remain unverified by Korean media or law enforcement, as there have been no official reports linking Choi Hyun Wook to the accident. Despite this, the speculation continues to spread, with netizens divided over whether the actor was involved and whether his agency had a hand in keeping his name out of the headlines.

Adding to the controversy, the blogger also alleged that Choi Hyun Wook did not attend Kim Sae Ron’s funeral, despite their rumored past connection. This claim fueled further outrage, with some netizens questioning why he would skip the service if he had been close to Kim Sae Ron. Others, however, defended the actor, arguing that his attendance, or lack thereof, was a private matter and should not be scrutinized by the public.

However, supporters of Choi Hyun Wook were quick to counter these allegations, referencing an Ilgan Sports article published on February 12, 2025. The report confirmed that Choi Hyun Wook had, in fact, attended Kim Sae Ron’s memorial service. According to the article, the actor arrived at the funeral home with a solemn expression, quietly paid his respects, and left shortly afterwards without making any public statements.

Despite the swirling speculation and heated discussions online, neither Choi Hyun Wook nor GOLDMEDALIST has directly addressed the allegations. The actor has remained silent on the matter, and his agency has not issued any clarification or response regarding his supposed involvement in the 2022 incident.

With no official confirmation from law enforcement, Korean media, or the agency, the controversy remains a topic of speculation rather than established fact. However, the resurfacing of these allegations has further fueled public interest in the ongoing scandals surrounding GOLDMEDALIST, an agency that has already been at the center of multiple controversies following the passing of Kim Sae Ron.