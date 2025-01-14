Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jun Young's upcoming rom-com 24 Hour Health Club confirms 2025 broadcast plans

Jung Eun Ji has bagged her next lead role in the upcoming rom-com 24 Hour Health Club. She will be seen acting alongside Lee Jun Young. As per the latest update, the drama is now confirmed to premiere in 2025 on KBS.

On January 14, News1 reported that KBS has confirmed the broadcast plans for 24 Hour Health Club. The rom-com drama will premiere sometime this year.

The drama will revolve around the story of a man who runs a fitness center. He is not only interested in changing someone's health but also their entire life through the process.

Lee Jun Young will be embodying the role of Do Hyun Joon, the owner of the health center. He likes to lead a healthy and disciplined life. He is also very particular about maintaining postures. However, as a self-employed fitness trainer, he continuously struggles to stay afloat.

Lee Jun Young has already established himself as a talented actor with works like Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale, The Impossible Heir, May I Help You, Let Me Be Your Knight, and more. So he is expected to deliver another outstanding performance in 24 Hour Health Club.

Meanwhile, Apink's Jung Eun Ji will be taking on the role of Lee Mi Ran. She is an assistant manager at a travel agency. She was passionate about eating and pursuing romance. However, after facing a major setback, she decides to begin her fitness journey in order to overcome frustration.

Attention is one what kind of performance she will deliver in the rom-com. Last year, in Miss Day and Night, she played the main lead, winning hearts with her meticulous acting.

Fans are now looking forward to witnessing her chemistry with Lee Jun Young. Meanwhile, 24 Hour Health Club will be directed by Director Park Jun Soo, known for Gaus Electronics.

