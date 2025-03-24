Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook’s Weak Hero Class 1 on Netflix: Release date, when to watch 8-episode school drama ahead of Season 2

K-drama lovers, get ready to dive into an intense school action drama—Weak Hero Class 1 is finally hitting Netflix worldwide on March 25, just ahead of the highly anticipated Weak Hero Class 2. This gripping K-drama delivers a powerful mix of friendship, survival, and the harsh realities of violence in the schoolyard, making it a must-watch for fans of action-packed, emotionally charged stories.

The protagonist of Weak Hero Class 1 is Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a quiet and accomplished student who is unpredictably drawn into a violent world. Yeon Si Eun outwits his opponents by using his keen intellect as a weapon, despite his physical limitations. He battles bullies and threats that exist both inside and outside of school with his first-ever friends, Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and Beom Seok (Hong Kyung).

The series was first released in 2022, but it immediately became extremely popular. It received critical acclaim for its honest depiction of young people dealing with difficult realities, and amassed an impressive 45.5 per cent share on OTT platforms. The series was praised by fans, for its gripping action with an engaging story about friendship, resiliency, and the psychological effects of violence. Weak Hero Class 1 was directed by You Su Min, who set it apart from other school dramas by focusing on Yeon Si Eun's smart and calculated fighting style. If you missed it the first time around, now is the perfect opportunity to catch up. Weak Hero Class 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix in over 190 countries, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the drama before the next chapter unfolds.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars—whether you're a fan of intense action or gripping character development, Weak Hero Class 1 is a thrilling ride you won't want to miss.

The excitement doesn't stop there—Weak Hero Class 2 is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2025. This season will follow Yeon Si Eun as he transfers to Eunjang High School, carrying the emotional weight of past failures while facing new threats. Determined to protect those he cares about, he confronts even more tough challenges. The upcoming season introduces fresh faces, including Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, and Lee Min Jae, while familiar characters like Yoo Soo Bin and Bae Na Ra add layers of intrigue and tension.