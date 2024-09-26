‘We’re unconditionally timeless': NCT’s Jaehyun pens heartfelt message to fans after confirmation of military enlistment on November 4

Jaehyun, the popular K-pop singer who is a member of the boy group and recently made his solo debut confirmed the date of his military enlistment on November 4 earlier today. Following that, Jaehyun penned a heartfelt message to his fans saying he will miss them and “We’re unconditionally timeless.”

On September 26, 2024, just hours after SM Entertainment issued the notice informing Jaehyun’s military enlistment, the singer wrote an emotional message to his fans, Czennies (NCT official fandom) on Bubble (an online platform for artists and fans conversation).

Jaehyun began his message by first asking Czennies how they had been. He noted that the fans must have been surprised by the sudden news that he will be enlisting in November. So, he wanted to “briefly share” his thoughts with the fans and so wrote the message.

The Smoke singer added that he is once again “filled with gratitude” for all the “precious memories, the meaningful relationships, and the immense love” he has experienced which he could never have known if he did not have this career.

The NCT member continued that he has always moved at his own pace and he is thankful and full of love for all the trust the fans have given him and thanked them for moving forward together with him.

He added that though he says “I’ll be back soon and ask you to wait just a little, I'm sure I’ll miss you.” Assuring the fans that he will return “healthy, so you all need to stay healthy in both body and mind as well”

He added that he will keep living “diligently, reflecting on the memories” that he and his fans have shared and will look forward to the “journey we’ll continue together.”

Jaehyun concluded his heartfelt message by saying “We're unconditionally timeless.”

Jaehyun recently debuted his first album J released on August 26, 2024, alongside the captivating music video for the lead track Smoke. The album was accompanied by a pre-release singles Roses and Dandelion on August 11, 2024, an R&B track released alongside a music video representing love’s bliss and despair.

