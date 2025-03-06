MAMAMOO’s Hwasa breaks silence on rumors about dating businessman 12 years her senior; ‘If we meet the right person…’

Singer Hwasa recently made a guest appearance on Park Na Rae’s YouTube show Naraesik, where she was joined by Han Hye Jin. During the episode, the three engaged in an open and candid conversation, covering a range of topics, including their thoughts on relationships, marriage, and personal experiences. However, one particular moment stood out to fans when Hwasa seemed to subtly address the ongoing rumors about her alleged relationship with a businessman in his 40s.

As the conversation flowed, the trio playfully discussed the idea of having a triple date in the future. Hwasa then casually remarked, “Aren’t all three of us single right now?” While it may have seemed like a simple comment in the moment, fans quickly picked up on its possible significance. Given that rumors had been circulating about her supposedly being in a long-term relationship, her statement appeared to be an indirect way of shutting down those speculations.

Furthermore, rumors about Hwasa’s love life first surfaced in June of last year when media reports claimed that she had been dating a businessman 12 years older than her for about five years. The alleged boyfriend was said to have ties to the music industry in the past, leading to further speculation about how they might have met. Though these reports quickly spread, Hwasa never publicly confirmed nor denied them at the time, leaving fans wondering about the truth.

Now, with her latest comment on Naraesik, it appears that she may have indirectly refuted the claims. While she didn’t directly address the reports, her statement about being single strongly suggests that the rumors were either exaggerated or entirely false. Fans who had been curious about her relationship status for months now see this as the closest thing to a response from the singer.

Beyond her personal life, Hwasa also took the opportunity to share her views on marriage and how it is perceived in South Korea. She pointed out that while many other countries have a more flexible and progressive attitude toward marriage and relationships, Korean society still holds onto many traditional expectations. “In other countries, it's much more free when it comes to these things,” she remarked. “Korea is still (a bit conservative) when it comes to marriage.”

She expressed her hope for a cultural shift, where people are free to make choices about marriage without feeling restricted by outdated expectations. To illustrate her point, she referenced global music icons like Rihanna and Beyoncé, who continued to perform at the height of their careers even while pregnant.

She stated, “That’s honestly a dream of mine. It’s one of my dreams. Like Rihanna or Beyoncé. They are performing while pregnant. They’re still viewed as Rihanna, you know people see them as artists. So I hope Korea becomes that free as well. So we don’t view marriage negatively. And then we can just go for it if we meet the right person. That’s how I feel.”

Hwasa’s honest and thoughtful remarks struck a chord with many viewers, sparking discussions about the evolving perceptions of marriage and relationships in South Korea. As someone known for her bold personality and willingness to challenge traditional norms, her words carried significant weight. Many fans praised her for speaking openly about the topic.