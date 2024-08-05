When BTS’ Jungkook made cheeky request for an apartment from Jimin at high school graduation

Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, was still in school when he debuted as a K-pop idol. On his graduation day, he went to school to attend the ceremony, and all his group members joined him to cheer him on this important day. However, he made a special request to Jimin that made everyone laugh.

In 2017, BTS’ Jungkook arrived at his school to attend his graduation ceremony. He was not alone; all the members of BTS were also present to show their support. However, after the festivities were over, Jungkook, Jimin, and V were sitting inside a car together to go and have dinner. As they were conversing, Jimin offered to give Jungkook a present on the occasion of his graduation and finally becoming an adult.

Jungkook gave it a long thought about what to ask from Jimin and eventually settled on his request. Playfully, he asked for an apartment as a graduation gift. This extravagant request had both Jimin and V laughing out loud at the sheer audacity. Following that, all the members went to dinner and had the heartiest meal together.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto, and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

Furthermore, the artist will be starring in an upcoming travel show along with bandmate Jimin, where they will be seen exploring various places. He has also announced a new project titled I AM STILL, which will be released in theaters.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

