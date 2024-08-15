When BTS’ Namjoon showed his hopeless romantic side and reflected on complexities of love

BTS’ RM is known for his powerful and introspective rap, where he lets out various emotions. However, there is also a subtle romantic side of the artist that fans get to experience at times. During his time as the host of a show, he showed his vulnerable side without hesitation and melted everyone’s heart with his softer side.

RM or Namjoon, the leader of BTS, once talked about love and all its complexities while hosting the show titled The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge in 2022. When the topic of love was discussed during the episode, they talked about how strongly that particular emotion can influence a person. He pondered the multiple emotions that come with love, realizing that it isn't just about joy and excitement but also encompasses feelings like dislike and jealousy.

His thoughtful musings took a bittersweet turn when he expressed sadness over the idea that truly knowing your partner might diminish the butterflies in a relationship. This candid reflection from Namjoon offered a glimpse into his deep understanding of love’s intricate layers. This endearing moment made more fans appreciate his thoughtful and poetic outlook on life.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin.

