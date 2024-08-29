The Glory's Park Sung Hoon with ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, Kim Ji Soo and BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more K-celebs with the same name

Fans and viewers might not realize it, but many popular Korean stars have some of the most common names and often share them with others. Despite having the same names and family names, these individuals aren't related to each other in any way. Nonetheless, each one is equally talented in their own right. Let’s take a look at a few of them!

Park Sung Hoon and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon

Since debuting, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon has demonstrated his versatility. Originally a figure skater, he smoothly transitioned into becoming an idol and captivated fans with his performances. Meanwhile, his name twin, actor Park Sung Hoon, has achieved significant success in acting with popular series like The Glory and Queen of Tears.

The duo even met up and humorously recreated a scene from The Glory. In the series, Park Sung Hoon's character, Jae Jun, dramatically storms into his daughter Ye Sol’s school to confront a teacher who is taking inappropriate pictures of children. On TikTok, Sunghoon and Park Sung Hoon hilariously reenacted this iconic moment. Park Sung Hoon's character walked in asking, "Where’s Park Sunghoon?" to which the idol playfully responded, "How did you come to HYBE?"

Kim Ji Soo and BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Kim Ji Soo, professionally known as Ji Soo, is a South Korean actor recognized for his roles as a second lead. Despite sharing a name, he is distinct from BLACKPINK's Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Jisoo. The actor Ji Soo has a versatile filmography, including notable roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. In contrast, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made her television debut with the drama Snowdrop, starring alongside Jung Hae In, and is widely known for her career as an idol.

Lee Min Ho and Lee Tae Ri

Lee Min Ho, the actor known for his roles in The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Pachinko, is a well-established figure in the Korean entertainment industry. Born in 1987, he has made a significant impact with his iconic dramas and continues to be a prominent actor and Hallyu star.

In contrast, Lee Tae Ri, whose birth name is also Lee Min Ho, was born in 1993. Although he shares the same name, he is a different individual with a distinct career path. Lee Tae Ri has gained recognition for his performances in dramas such as The Beauty Inside and True Beauty, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Jisung of NCT Dream, Jisung of Stray Kids, Ji Sung

Jisung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor known for his multifaceted career. He began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, model, and dancer, performing with the Nam Hyun Joon and Kids dance crew. In 2013, he became a trainee under SM Entertainment and was part of the pre-debut trainee team, SM Rookies. Jisung officially debuted as an idol in August 2016 as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT, specifically in the sub-unit NCT Dream.

Han Jisung, born on September 14, 2000, in Incheon, South Korea, is a rapper, producer, and vocalist for the South Korean boy group Stray Kids. Known for his versatile talents, Han Jisung was promoted to a regular member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) on February 3, 2023.

Finally, Ji Sung is a South Korean actor renowned for his compelling performances in television dramas. He is best known for his roles in Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), Innocent Defendant (2017), Familiar Wife (2018), Doctor John (2019), and The Devil Judge (2021).

Kim So Hyun and musical actress Kim So Hyun

Most K-drama junkies probably know Kim So Hyun from Let’s Fight Ghost, Who Are You: School 2015, and Serendipity’s Embrace, but are they aware of the musical actress Kim So Hyun? While theater star Kim So Hyun has dominated the stage with her unrivaled vocal skills, she has also graced the small screen as a television actress. In fact, she recently appeared alongside Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk in the international hit series Twenty Five, Twenty One as adult Na Hee Do.

BTS’ Jimin and AOA’s Jimin

You'd have to be living under a rock not to know BTS member Jimin. With his unique vocals, he's one of the top idols in the industry. Jimin released his debut solo album, FACE, in 2023, which soared to number one in South Korea and Japan and reached number two on the US Billboard 200, making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist on the latter chart. His latest release, second solo album MUSE, has also topped multiple charts.

Shin Jimin, known mononymously as Jimin, is a South Korean rapper and singer. She was the leader and main rapper of the girl group AOA and also played guitar in the sub-unit AOA Black, both under FNC Entertainment. In February 2023, Jimin released her extended play Boxes, featuring the lead single Sympathy. On August 18, her contract with Alo Malo Humane Entertainment ended. Later, on December 11, she dropped the single Twinkle Little Star on various online music platforms.

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Park Jin Young

Park Jinyoung, also known by his stage names J. Y. Park, The Asiansoul, or simply JYP, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and reality television judge. He is the founder of JYP Entertainment, one of the most successful and influential entertainment agencies in South Korea.

Under his agency, JYP Entertainment was the group GOT7, which included a member also named Park Jinyoung. He debuted as a vocalist on January 16, 2014, with the group's first EP releasing just a few days later on January 20. Jinyoung also choreographed one of the tracks, Follow Me. He made his acting debut in the drama Dream High 2 in 2012 and continued with supporting roles until securing a lead role in He Is Psychometric (2019).

