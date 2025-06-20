8 Vasantalu Twitter Review: Is Ananthika Sanilkumar-led romantic drama worth your time? Read 11 tweets to know

The Telugu romantic drama 8 Vasantalu has caused quite a stir on social media ahead of its big release on June 20. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Ananthika Sanilkumar, Hanu Reddy, and Ravi Theja Duggirala in lead roles.

The film hit big screens on June 20, and despite clashing with some of the other anticipated movies, it seems 8 Vasantalu has maintained its footfall among audiences.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to post their reviews after watching the film's FDFS.

8 Vasantalu Twitter review

Well, the most overwhelming response to the movie has definitely been its hardcore romantic appeal. The Telugu romance has hit the right chords in terms of its genre and has been classified as a heartfelt movie.

A large section of the audience has praised the brilliance of Ananthika as the lead heroine, who has delivered one of her best performances and done a perfect job of nailing her role. Many have tagged her work as fine and linear, which pairs up exceptionally well with the screenplay.

Regarding the other aspects of the film, while some have found the narration to be quite lackluster and dull, others have claimed that the rich visuals compensate for this.

The filmmaker’s attempt to convey emotions and love stories in a poetic manner has also gained applause from viewers.

Despite the positives, many viewers have also pointed out the factors that do not work for 8 Vasantalu. These include the underwhelming dialogues, lack of emotional depth, and a sense of pretentiousness in the second half, which has ruined the experience for many.

More about 8 Vasantalu

This movie marks director Phanindra Narsetti’s second feature film after Manu in 2018. Furthermore, Ananthika, at just 17 years old, has been cast as the lead actress in the movie.

Interestingly, the starlet has refused to accept any payment for the movie, a trait that the producers found to be a sign of real maturity.

