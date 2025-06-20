General Hospital Spoilers, June 20 Episode: Is Vaughn Using Lost Dog to Trick Emma Into Trusting Him?

The General Hospital episode on June 20 brings unexpected encounters as Emma and Gio will cross paths in a surprising moment that might involve the dog shown in the preview clip. This meeting could connect to Vaughn, who might use the dog to get closer to Emma.

If Vaughn pretends to lose his pet, he could use the situation to start a conversation about animal rights, hoping to win Emma’s trust and possibly join her animal rights group, just as Josslyn previously suspected.

Trina confronts Kai over Drew’s internship offer

Trina will grow more concerned about Drew’s influence when she learns that he’s offered Kai a paid internship. She’ll question the offer and worry about how deeply Drew is involving Kai in his business.

At the gallery, Nina shares her fears with Ava about Willow’s recent hospitalization and the fallout from the custody hearing. Nina believes things turned out worse than expected and is now concerned about Drew taking advantage of Willow’s vulnerable state.

Meanwhile, Drew checks in with Willow to see if she has made a decision about his marriage proposal. With emotions running high, Willow appears ready to give him an answer, which could lead to plans for a wedding soon.

At the pool, Kristina shares a warning with Michael. While Michael will sense she’s referring to something specific, Kristina will avoid revealing the truth about the car crash and the ongoing blackmail. Elsewhere, Drew meets with Martin again and hopes that Tracy will reconsider his offer.

Tracy had previously rejected Martin’s plan to clear Drew’s name in exchange for a public statement and family reconciliation. However, Tracy may feel cornered and show signs that she’s open to more negotiation.

Anna lets Sonny know that the reckoning has arrived, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. Acting DA Justine is targeting Sonny, using the Natalia situation to strengthen her case. At the same time, Sidwell continues to manipulate the legal system. It was recently revealed that he paid Judge Heran to rule in Michael’s favor, suggesting more twists are coming.

