Suriya 45 is now Karuppu: RJ Balaji’s upcoming Tamil film gets a title with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are all set to reunite after 20 years in RJ Balaji’s next film. The project, which was erstwhile acronymed as Suriya 45, has now unveiled its formal title on the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday.

Suriya 45 locks title as Karuppu

Taking to X, Dream Warrior Pictures dropped the new poster of the film, which features a partial glimpse of Suriya’s character in the movie. He could be seen wielding a weapon in his hand while standing in the middle of the mysterious surroundings.

Advertisement

Along with the post, the makers announced the formal title of the movie as Karuppu, a name that embodies all aspects of the film.

They wrote, “With pride and Excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: 'KARUPPU'. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose. #கருப்பு #KaruppuWishing a very Happy Birthday to our director @RJ_Balaji.”

More details about Karuppu

Besides Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, the movie would also feature an ensemble cast that includes Sshivada, Swasika, Yogi Babu, Indrans, Natty Subramanium, and others.

Sai Abhaynkkar has been roped in as the music composer for the film, replacing AR Rahman as the initial choice. The film is based on a story written by RJ Balaji and Rathna Kumar.



ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par release and movie review LIVE: Fan lauds Aamir Khan for investing in 'bold and risky' movie, Riteish Deshmukh calls movie 'extraordinary'



Advertisement

Suriya’s work front

Karuppu marks a new entrant to Suriya’s lineup of movies ahead. The actor has kick-started another one of his projects with Venky Atluri as the director, where Mamita Baiju is playing the leading lady.

The actor was last seen in the film Retro, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Previously, his other movie, Kanguva, also met with a similarly disappointing fate.

ALSO READ: Kuberaa Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read about Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna’s Rs 120 crore-budget social thriller