Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber Unfollow Each Other: Feud Timeline From Justin Bieber Drama to Party Photo and Recent Jabs

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have unfollowed each other on Instagram, reigniting long-standing rumors of a feud between the two. The surprising move has fans speculating about the state of their relationship, especially given their history with Justin Bieber.

While Selena and Hailey have repeatedly tried to shut down feud talk over the years, this latest development has added fuel to the fire.

A complicated history tied to Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber off and on for nearly a decade, starting in 2011 and finally splitting in 2018. Just months later, Justin moved on with Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, whom he married that same year, as per E! News. Although Hailey and Selena have both denied any overlap in their relationships with Justin, rumors of tension between them have followed ever since.

Hailey addressed the speculation in a 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, insisting, “When him and I ever started hooking up…he was not ever in a relationship at any point.” She added, “That’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Hailey also revealed that she and Selena had spoken privately after her wedding to Justin, saying, “It’s all respect, it’s all love.”

Selena, too, has taken a public stance against online hate, asking fans multiple times over the years to be kind. In 2019, she said, “I will never, ever be by [tearing down other women]. So please be kind to everyone.”

In 2023, she added, “If you support Rare, know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter.”

Here’s what led to their Instagram unfollow

In 2022, the feud rumors appeared to be put to rest when Selena and Hailey posed together at the Academy Museum Gala. The photo, taken by Tyrell Hampton, was captioned “plot twist” and quickly went viral. In 2023, the two followed each other on Instagram and quietly supported each other online.

Hailey liked Selena’s engagement post to Benny Blanco in December, and Selena returned the favor by liking a Sephora post in May 2024 celebrating Hailey’s Rhode brand joining the store, despite Sephora also carrying Selena’s Rare Beauty.

However, things took a turn in June 2025. Just one day after Hailey announced her USD 1 billion Rhode deal with E.l.f. Cosmetics, Rare Beauty posted photos of Selena with the caption "Still here." Though not directly aimed at Hailey, fans read the post as a subtle jab. The next day, it was reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting new speculation about a falling out.

Fans question whether the truce is over

The unfollow quickly grabbed attention online, with many wondering if the once-peaceful relationship had ended for good. The social media move comes during a time of renewed drama surrounding Justin Bieber. Rumors of marriage trouble between Justin and Hailey have surfaced recently, although the latter has denied any problems.

While neither Selena nor Hailey has commented on the Instagram unfollow, fans are watching closely. After years of subtle interactions, supportive likes, and public pleas for kindness, this quiet social media shift has reignited old feud rumors. Whether it's a misunderstanding or a permanent break, only time will tell.

