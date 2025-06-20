KATSEYE drops Gabriela ahead of Beautiful Chaos release: Watch Jessica Alba’s surprise cameo in telenovela-inspired music video

KATSEYE has officially released their much-hyped new single, Gabriela, on June 20, 2025! And the music video is turning heads for more reasons than one. The global girl group is under HYBE and Geffen Records. They shocked fans by revealing that none other than Hollywood actress Jessica Alba makes a dramatic appearance in the video.

A telenovela-twist MV with a Hollywood star

The Gabriela music video opens like a scene straight out of a telenovela. Jessica Alba steps into the role of a fierce and commanding CEO of Gabriela Enterprises. She poses the ultimate question: ‘Who will be the next Gabriela?’ This sets the stage for chaos to unfold within the fictional corporate battlefield.

The KATSEYE members portray ambitious employees vying for power, resulting in a high-stakes, glamorous showdown. Clad in stunning evening gowns, the girls engage in dramatic confrontations, high-drama stares, and even a bloody boardroom brawl.

With intense performances, slow-motion action, and fierce elegance, the MV blurs the lines between pop video and short drama. So, who ends up as the ultimate Gabriela? You’ll have to watch the MV to find out!

A sound that sets it apart

Sonically, Gabriela marks a fresh turn for KATSEYE, leaning heavily into Latin-inspired rhythms and sultry pop elements. The track breaks away from the group's previous sound palette. It showcases their growing musical versatility and willingness to experiment.

Fans have been quick to praise the single for its bold sound, stunning visuals, and the group's strong vocal performance. The surprise inclusion of Jessica Alba elevated the release into viral territory. It sparked excitement across both music and film fandoms.

Building anticipation for Beautiful Chaos

Gabriela is part of KATSEYE’s upcoming second extended play, Beautiful Chaos, which is set to drop on June 27, 2025. The EP explores a conceptual theme of “celebrating confusion.” It reflects the whirlwind journey the group has faced since debuting. It promises a genre-blending experience that mirrors both the internal struggles and creative growth of the members.

The five-track EP will include:

Gnarly

Gabriela

Gameboy

Mean Girls

M.I.A.

With both Gnarly and Gabriela already released, anticipation is mounting for the full project.

From Soft Is Strong to total mayhem

Beautiful Chaos follows the success of the group's debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong). It introduced KATSEYE as a force of powerful femininity and emotional depth. This next chapter, however, appears to lean into a wilder, more rebellious side of the group. It balances elegance with edge.

KATSEYE is proving they are more than just a rookie group. They're performers, storytellers, and boundary-pushers in today's pop scene.

