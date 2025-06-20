Gong Yoo flaunts Son Heung Min-signed Tottenham jersey, medal and heartfelt friendship: 'I'll always have your back...'

Gong Yoo X Son Heung Min was not on our 2025 bingo cards, right? Well, here it is! The duo is proof that friendships can cross occupational boundaries. The renowned soccer player showcased his close bond and respect for the talented actor through a heartfelt message.

Although Gong Yoo couldn't witness Son Heung Min lifting the 2025 UEFA Cup from the stands, his support from afar meant a lot to him.

Advertisement

Son Heung Min gifts Tottenham jersey to Gong Yoo

The Tottenham Hotspur captain gifted the actor a signed jersey of his along with a sweet message showcasing his appreciation for his brother-like friend, Gong Yoo. The jersey also included a handwritten sweet message, which included Son Heung Min addressing the Squid Game 2 star as "Hyungnim"– a Korean term for older brother.

The special message read, "Even though you couldn't be at the [final] match, your support helped me achieve this incredible victory. I'm truly grateful."

He further mentioned, "I'll never forget your sincere advice and support by my side. I'll always have your back, no matter what happens. Love you! – Ggomm." Gong Yoo proudly flaunted the gift on his Instagram, along with some other heartwarming photos.

Gong Yoo showed love for Song Heung Min's special gift

Besides the jersey, the actor also shared photos of himself wearing Son Heung Min's winning medal, captioning the June 19 post as "Respect." Both of them donned matching slippers and flashed happy smiles.

Advertisement

One particular picture was the fan favourite, in which the footballer was seen putting his hand on Gong Yoo's shoulder as he leaned towards him. Fans in the comments gushed at the unexpected encounter and at how cute the duo looked together.

Son Heung Min also shared the same picture, captioning it as "Ggomm Respect." This might indicate that the duo shares the same nickname, as he wrote "– Ggomm" on the signed jersey as well. Notably, the player also affectionately mentioned Gong Yoo as Ggomm during his guest appearance on the variety show Salon Drip 2.

On the work front, Gong Yoo is currently filming for Show Business with Song Hye Kyo, and Son Heung Min is enjoying a break after completing Korea's third-round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ: Gong Yoo says he channeled 'pent up anger' for Squid Game season 2’s Ddakkji man: 'I did feel ecstatic...'