Did THE BOYZ already know Ju Haknyeon hung out with AV star Asuka Kirara? YouTuber Lee Jin Ho exposes new details

The controversy surrounding Ju Haknyeon’s abrupt exit from THE BOYZ has taken a dramatic turn. Veteran journalist Lee Jin Ho revealed new details behind the idol’s alleged scandal in Japan. According to Lee, the former member personally confessed to his bandmates that he had spent the night with Asuka Kirara. She’s a former Japanese adult film actress.

What reportedly happened in Japan?

Lee Jin Ho, a former entertainment reporter turned YouTuber, claimed that Ju Haknyeon was in Yokohama on May 29 for an award ceremony. After the event, he reportedly joined acquaintances for a late-night drinking session.

According to Lee, the gathering extended into the early hours of the morning. The group, including Asuka Kirara and several other Japanese women, moved to a private room around 4 a.m.

Describing the scene, Lee said the atmosphere quickly became intimate, with drinking games and increasingly physical interactions. Ju Haknyeon and Asuka Kirara were allegedly seen getting close during the gathering and eventually left together. They reportedly spent the night at an undisclosed location before reuniting with staff the next morning.

Agency allegedly unaware until media inquiry

What shocked fans even more was Lee’s claim that neither Ju Haknyeon’s agency, ONE HUNDRED, nor its staff had any knowledge of the incident. They only learned about it after receiving an official inquiry from the Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun. The tabloid allegedly asked specific and detailed questions about Ju’s private interactions in Japan. It prompted the agency to launch an internal investigation.

Confession to members

According to Lee Jin Ho, Ju Haknyeon voluntarily admitted to his fellow THE BOYZ members that he had been “intimate with Asuka Kirara at her home.” This revelation, reportedly shared in person, left the members devastated. Several of them have since unfollowed Ju on social media, hinting at internal discord within the team.

During the agency’s internal review, Ju is said to have confirmed the incident himself. Though he initially resisted leaving the group, ONE HUNDRED ultimately decided to terminate his contract and remove him from all group activities. His departure was officially announced shortly after.

Insider claims and ongoing investigation

One of the most startling details from Lee’s report is the suggestion that someone present at the gathering in Japan may have leaked the story to the press. A Japanese woman who was allegedly at the private party is believed to have tipped off Shukan Bunshun. This set the media firestorm in motion.

Meanwhile, the situation has grown more serious with the involvement of authorities. Police investigations are now reportedly underway, and public scrutiny over the scandal continues to grow.

