So Ji Sub eyes another action role after Mercy for None? All about Manager Kim plot, character details and agency response

Veteran actor So Ji Sub might be gearing up for another intense action-packed role, this time as the lead in an upcoming drama, Manager Kim. On June 20, industry insiders revealed that the star has been approached to headline the project. The reports sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

Responding to the casting buzz, So Ji Sub’s agency 51K confirmed that the actor has indeed received the offer and is “currently reviewing it.” His appearance hasn’t been finalized. But the news alone is enough to generate anticipation, especially among fans of action thrillers and webtoon-based dramas.

What is Manager Kim about?

Manager Kim is a gritty action noir drama adapted from a widely read webtoon of the same name. It follows the story of a seemingly unremarkable office worker and devoted single father. His life is turned upside down when his daughter, Min Ji, vanishes without a trace.

What begins as a desperate search soon takes a dramatic turn when it’s revealed that this mild-mannered man is hiding a dangerous past. He’s actually a former black-ops agent. With his old instincts kicking in, he plunges back into a shadowy world of violence and secrets.

Kim is determined to uncover the truth and bring his daughter home, no matter the cost. If So Ji Sub accepts the role, he will portray the titular Manager Kim. It’s a character that demands both emotional depth and physical intensity. And it’s a perfect fit for the actor, known for his layered performances.

Return to action genre after a decade

This potential casting comes on the heels of So Ji Sub’s return to the action genre in the 2025 Netflix series Mercy for None. This marked his first venture into high-stakes action in over a decade. That project was met with praise for his transformation and command of physical roles. It also reignited interest in seeing him take on more adrenaline-fueled characters.

Before this, So Ji Sub was best known for his roles in iconic dramas such as The Master’s Sun, Oh My Venus, Doctor Lawyer, I’m Sorry, I Love You, among others.

Fans excitement builds

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the mere possibility of So Ji Sub taking on another powerful role has generated buzz online. Fans have taken to forums and social media to share their excitement. Stay tuned as more updates unfold. For now, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

