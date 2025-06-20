Lee Chung Ah, Siwon’s Heart Pairing Ep 15: Release date, time, OTT streaming details and what to expect from finale

Heart Pairing is a South Korean dating reality show focused on finding marriage partners. For those unversed with it, it is the rebranded version of the popular Heart Signal. After a three-month run, the 15-episode show is now coming towards the end. As it heads towards its finale, the participants will have to make the crucial decision of whom they feel the most connected with and whether they want to spend the rest of their lives with them.

Heart Pairing Episode 15 (finale): Release date and time

Episode 15 of Heart Pairing is officially scheduled to premiere in South Korea on Friday, June 20, 2025. It will air at 10:50 PM KST in KOCOWA+ and Channel A for South Korean viewers. However, for fans outside of South Korea, the finale will air on a different date.

For global viewers, including Indias, the subtitled version will take a bit longer to arrive as Viki, which holds the international streaming rights for Heart Pairing, operates on a different release schedule. According to Viki's programming, Episode 15 will be accessible with English subtitles on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7:20 PM IST.

A paid Viki Pass might be required for ad-free or high-definition viewing, but the standard version is accessible with English subtitles and is typically free for users willing to wait a little after the Korean broadcast.

What to expect from Heart Pairing episode 15 (final)?

The penultimate episode nearly solidified three couples: Shin Woo Jae-Moon Ji Won, Ahn Jimin-Lee Ji Yeon, and Park Chan Hwan-SooA. However, complications arose with both Lee Chan Hyung and Sang Yoon competing for Bae Chae Eun's affections. After an amicable split from Ju Ha Neul, Lee Chan Hyung might have found solace in Bae Chae Eun, but will she reciprocate his feelings? Catch the finale for the answer.

Why watch Heart Pairing? What makes it different from other dating shows?

The show features young, attractive, single Korean men and women who live together, initially in Tuscany, Italy, and later in Seoul, to find spouses. The show's unique point is that it's participants are encouraged to find their life partners based on their responses to a compatibility questionnaire, rather than just casual dating. The contestants navigate romance and reality while living under the same roof.