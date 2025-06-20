Squid Game 3 new poster asks fans to pick between Lee Jung Jae in tuxedo and unmasked Lee Byung Hun, hints at final survivors

With just days left before its much-anticipated release, Netflix has unveiled another poster for Season 3 of Squid Game. It marks the final chapter of one of the most groundbreaking series in streaming history. Slated to premiere on June 27, 2025, the poster doesn’t just tease another round of deadly games; it promises a war.

The gripping new image delivers a visual standoff between the last remaining players and the game’s authoritarian forces. It ramps up anticipation for the most intense and emotional season yet.

Players vs. power

The poster, reminiscent of the franchise’s signature aesthetic, is both nostalgic and ominous. The caption read, “It’s anybody’s game. Pick a side.” The poster splits the central characters of Squid Game into two opposing sides.

On one side, we see the returning contestants wearing their recognizable green tracksuits. On the opposite side stands the infamous Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun. He’s alongside his faceless enforcers, the Pink Guards, who maintain order with brutal precision.

But the biggest visual shock comes from Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), the original winner and protagonist of Season 1. He is dressed not in a tracksuit, but in a sharp black tuxedo, standing apart from everyone else. This dramatic costume change has sparked endless fan theories.

Gi Hun returns with a mission

Viewers will remember that Gi Hun in Season 2 rejected his chance at peace. Instead, he chose to uncover the truth behind the twisted game that cost hundreds of lives. However, his rebellion against the brutal system and its maker ended in failure. Now, he’s back inside the system, seemingly with more purpose and resolve than ever before.

His tuxedo appearance is more than just a style change; it signals a potential transformation. He’s no longer just a player. He now has deeper insight into the mechanics of the game and a burning desire for justice. Gi Hun’s return may not just be about survival, but dismantling the system from within (again).

The Front Man is back

On the other end of the battlefield stands the Front Man, one of the most enigmatic and feared characters in the series. He went undercover as a contestant in Season 2 under the alias Young Il. Now, he has reemerged in his full armor of secrecy and authority.

The power shift between him and Gi Hun has set up a final showdown that’s been building for two seasons. His presence in the poster, calm and commanding, reminds viewers of just how high the stakes are this time. The battle between the two isn’t just physical. It’s psychological, emotional, and deeply personal.

A glimpse at the final survivors

The poster also offers a roll call of the remaining players who have survived the previous carnage. They are about to face what may be the deadliest games yet. Among them are Geum Ja (Kang Ae Shim), Myung Gi (Im Siwan), Seon Nyeo (Chae Gook Hee), and Yong Sik (Yang Dong Geun).

Also in the lineup are Jun Hee (Jo Yu Ri), Gyeong Seok (Lee Jin Uk), Min Su (David Lee), Nam Gyu (Roh Jae Won), Hyun Ju (Park Sung Hoon), and Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul). Not to be overlooked is No Eul (Park Gyu Young), the mysterious Pink Guard.

