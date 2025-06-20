Who is Tobias Jones? Find all about Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 co-star Lauren Gottlieb's husband and their wedding at Tuscan hilltop

Lauren Gottlieb, known for featuring in films like Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-led ABCD 2, John Abraham starrer Welcome Back, Diljit Dosanjh's Ambarsariya, and more, has finally tied the wedding knot with her longtime boyfriend and fiancé, Tobias Jones. The lovebirds got hitched on June 11, 2025, but made their official announcement on social media today, June 20.

Now we know you can't wait to learn all about the man who stole the heart of the gorgeous actress-dancer. So here's everything about Tobias that you shouldn't miss.

Who is Tobias Jones?

Based in London, Tobias Jones, also known as TJ, is a director and video creator recognized for his work with several reputable brands. He is also a popular visual effects (VFX) artist with over 43,000 followers on Instagram.

Tobias did his schooling at Gordonstoun School, an elite co-educational private school in the UK. After completing his education, he took the self-employment route.

Tobias Jones' relationship history with Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren and Tobias got engaged to each other in Aug 2023 following a dreamy proposal from the director at Aruba Ocean Villas. The actress-dancer shared gorgeous pictures from their engagement at the time and called him the man of her dreams.

Talking about their bond, she recalled, "After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life,"

Lauren went on to call her the luckiest girl in the world for being his fiancée.

All about Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones' wedding

It was a dreamy and intimate wedding for Lauren and Tobias in Tuscany, Italy, on June 11, 2025. The landmark moment of their life was attended by only friends and close ones. The actress announced the good news to her fans on social media with a series of heart-melting and romantic pictures, accompanied by a touching note.

"We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home," read a part of the note.

Meanwhile, several Hindi film industry friends of Lauren like Ali Fazal, Shibani Akhtar, Mouni Roy and others took to the comments section of her post sending her good wishes. Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds a magical life ahead!

