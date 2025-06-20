Ju Haknyeon reveals ‘never agreeing’ to THE BOYZ exit; claims agency forced termination and demanded 200M KRW amid AV actress scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of prostitution and adult content.

Ju Haknyeon, the recently ousted member of THE BOYZ, has stepped forward to publicly share his side of the story. His agency, ONE HUNDRED, had earlier confirmed that his contract had been terminated and that he would no longer be part of the group. But according to Ju, the decision was not mutual, and the truth behind his departure is far more complex.

The controversy began after multiple reports alleged that Ju Haknyeon was spotted in Japan with former adult film actress Asuka Kirara. The incident, which allegedly took place following an award ceremony in Yokohama, quickly went viral online. Soon after, ONE HUNDRED released an official statement confirming Ju’s departure.

Many fans assumed the matter was settled when Ju issued a handwritten apology letter on Instagram. He expressed regret for causing disappointment. However, in a shocking turn of events, Ju returned to social media with a lengthy and strongly worded new post. He disputed the circumstances surrounding his exit and challenged the agency’s narrative.

Ju Haknyeon claims forced termination

In the detailed message shared on Instagram, Ju Haknyeon made it clear that he never agreed to leave the group or end his exclusive contract with ONE HUNDRED. In his words, “I have never left the team and have never agreed to the termination of my exclusive contract.”

According to his claims, the agency abruptly demanded that he step down and even sought financial compensation exceeding 200 million KRW (around 145,000 USD). He again emphasized that he “never accepted” it.

Despite his refusal, the agency allegedly proceeded to send him official notice that the contract was being terminated “due to his fault.” Ju criticized this move as one-sided and questioned whether this is the “attitude of an agency that should be protecting the artist.”

Denies all prostitution-related allegations

Addressing the elephant in the room, Ju Haknyeon also firmly denied any involvement in prostitution. This comes after speculation began swirling online, fueled by Japanese tabloid reports and anonymous tips.

Without directly naming publications, Ju called out reporters who mentioned prostitution without providing evidence. “Despite my clear position that I have not committed any illegal act, I will take legal action, civil and criminal, against reporters and media outlets who continue to write malicious articles,” he stated.

He demanded, “If there is evidence of prostitution, please disclose it to me immediately.” His legal battle, he emphasized, is not just for his own name, but to ensure others don’t fall victim to similar treatment.

Fear, frustration, and a plea for accountability

Throughout the post, Ju expressed a mix of fear, frustration, and emotional exhaustion. He admitted feeling scared, overwhelmed by how quickly he was removed from the group and publicly branded based on speculation.

Yet, he said he could no longer stay silent. “I want to hold accountable the agency that unfairly kicked me out and insisted on terminating my contract without any basis, and the media outlets that mentioned prostitution without confirmation,” he explained.

He strongly criticized ONE HUNDRED’s handling of the situation, especially the way they presented his departure as agreed upon. According to him, the agency not only refused to support him during the controversy but also acted as if he were guilty of something he had never done.

