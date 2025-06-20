Maharani OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Malayalam comedy-drama starring Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko

Malayalam comedy drama Maharani opened to mixed reviews upon its release at the box office. Audiences highlighted how the movie presents ridicule and humor without any critical thinking, provoking them to find no rationality at all. After two years of its theatrical release, the film is now all set to make its debut on OTT.

When and where to watch Maharani

Maharani will finally debut on OTT. The Malayalam comedy drama will start streaming on the Manorama Max platform from June 21 onwards.

The streaming giant dropped the official post for the same on social media. Sharing the poster of the movie, they wrote “Maharani | June 21 | manoramaMAX.”

Official trailer and plot of Maharani

The storyline of Maharani is set against the backdrop of an imaginary village in the Alleppey district of Kerala. Aji and Viji, the two protagonists of the movie, are portrayed as individuals who lack distinct ambitions in life.

However, despite all odds, both of them remain loyal and close friends who never fail to support each other. While Aji (played by Shine) hopes to elope with his girlfriend, Viji aspires to have a partner who will improve his financial standing.

Things go awry when Aji’s romantic interest Rani goes missing, and her family blames the two boys and their gang of friends for being responsible for it. How Aji and Viji finally get rid of their names in such a manner while desperately searching for Rani becomes the climax of the film.

Cast and crew of Maharani

Maharani stars Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles. Others include Johny Antony, Harisree Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Sruthy Jayan, Kailash, and more.

The film is written by Ratheesh Ravi and directed by G Marthandan. Badusha Productions has backed the film, while Gopi Sundar and Govind Vasantha have composed the musical score.

