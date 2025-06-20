Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni drops first clear picture of their daughter Klin Kaara who gets a white tigress to her name

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are not just a power couple, but also amazing parents who ensure their daughter, Klin Kaara, grows up in her own accord, staying far away from the limelight.

While the duo has never really posted a clear picture of their little one on social media, it was Upasana’s recent post that grabbed attention, where fans got a clear glimpse of Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan-Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara gets a white tigress to her name

Taking to Instagram, Upasana Kamineni shared a picture where she could be seen sitting with her daughter Klin Kaara on her lap. The little one could be seen wearing a white frock and pink shoes.

Interestingly, the mother-daughter duo was seen sitting next to a cage containing a rare white tigress. The star-wife and entrepreneur revealed that it shared the same name as their daughter and became a part of their lives a year back.

Hyderabad zoo presents white tigress for Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara

Along with the post, Upasana penned a lengthy note, revealing how the Hyderabad zoo named the white tigress after her daughter in a thoughtful and special gesture. An excerpt from her note read as “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture.”

Upasana Kamineni added, “We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

When Klin Kaara joined her parents for Ram Charan’s wax statue unveiling in London

Ram Charan was joined by his family, including his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and daughter, Klin Kaara, in London, where a wax statue of him was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum.

Interestingly, in a glimpse shared by the star wife on Instagram, it was their baby girl, Klin, who seemed to get confused between her real father and the wax statue, resulting in a hilarious moment.

