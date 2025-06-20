'Everyone has that': BTS' J-Hope reminisces about high school crush with TWICE's Sana, calls it 'beautiful time in life'

High school J-Hope was just like any of us, with worries about doing his best in class to not disappoint his parents and occasionally getting distracted by the sight of campus crushes. He opened up about the same on his appearance at Sana's Fridge Interview (also known as Cold Interview), which was filmed before the release of Killin' It Girl and broadcast on June 19.

J-Hope's sweet school crush story

The BTS member shared that he was the type of person who preferred to keep to himself during his school days. Given that he attended a co-ed institution where male and female students were segregated, it's clear that socializing between the genders wasn't straightforward.

This separation would have made interactions even more challenging, especially for J-Hope, considering his father was a literature teacher at the same school.

He admitted to trying his best to focus in class, but his attention would sometimes drift when his crush walked by. J-Hope would sneak a peek at her, but most probably didn't muster the courage to approach or say anything. When TWICE's Sana asked him whether he had anyone he liked, he promptly answered, "Of course, everyone has that during school."

Watch the full episode here:

He called it "a beautiful time in life." Sana too joined in the reminiscing session, referring to it as "innocent and sweet." J-Hope's honest words revealed his genuine and authentic personality, unguarded by concerns about being on camera or maintaining a public image.

The episode featuring him included light-hearted, fun moments with Sana as the two of them conversed about their rookie days and how things have changed in the industry now. They also opened up about how their schedules often collided, and they ended up bumping into each other. Fans absolutely loved the 'BangTWICE' crumbs they shared.

From clicking photos together during promotions of Boy with Luv and Fancy to filming reel challenges together, they have come a long way. Drawing on the challenges they've faced, they're planning to push ahead, using those lessons to excel and thrive in the future.

