Waiting for Gyeongdo confirms cast lineup: Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon to lead rom-com with Lee El, Lee Joo Young

Park Seo Joon will be returning to rom-coms as the protagonist of JTBC’supcoming drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. Squid Game's Won Ji An, who was previously reported to be positively considering the female lead's role, recently confirmed her participation in the project. The drama producers also revealed the rest of her cast line-up who will be seen in pivotal roles in the drama on March 25, as per K-media SPOTV News. The plot and character details of the cast are also out of wraps.

Park Seo Joon will be seen as Lee Gyeong Do, a reporter at Dongwoon Ilbo, whose life is turned upside down when he runs into his ex-girlfriend Seo Ji Woo (played by Squid Game 2's Won Ji An). They meet when Seo Ji Woo undergoes a messy divorce after suffering from a scandal involving her husband's infidelity. She is the second daughter of Jarim Apparel, a popular clothing store. She has just divorced her husband due to his scandalous affair.

Besides the lead, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong and Jo Min Kook were confirmed as the supporting cast of Waiting for Gyeongdo. When the Stars Gossip fame Lee El will take on the role of Seo Ji Woo's older sister, Seo Ji Yeon, who is also the CEO of Jarim Apparel. Opposite to her sister's infamous situation, she has a highly intellectual aura and bold presence. Lee Joo Young will portray Seo Ji Woo's friend, Park Se Young.

She serves as the director of an art academy, providing unwavering support to her husband's ambitions, both financially and emotionally, while also being a steady source of comfort and strength of Jirimuryeol. Kang Ki Doong will play the character of Park Se Young's husband, Cha Woo Sik. After spending his youth with Park Se Young and Seo Ji Yeon, he gets married to the former. He is full of passion and romance and lives a dramatic life with the love of his life.

Jo Min Kook plays Lee Jeong Min, who runs a used car business, and becomes the link between the members of the Jirimuryeol club. Director Im Hyun Wook of King the Land will be directing this upcoming drama.