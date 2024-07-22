The Tyrant Trailer, Poster: Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, and more hunt down superhuman gene for different causes

Kim Seon Ho is returning with a breathtaking action thriller K-drama soon, titled The Tyrant. The Tyrant has unveiled a thrilling trailer setting high expectations for the upcoming action in the K-drama as Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, and more battle it out to take over a superhuman gene.

On July 22, 2024, The Tyrant unveiled a thrilling trailer and poster setting the bar high for the upcoming K-drama.

The trailer begins with Kim Seon Ho who transforms into the mastermind Director Choi, entering an abandoned building where once the superhuman gene called The Tyrant was created. It is revealed that the last sample of this highly dangerous superhuman gene that was supposed to be destroyed has gone missing.

We see Cha Seung Won who will play Lim Sang and Kim Kang Woo as Paul who are also after the superhuman gene.

Kim Seon Ho’s Director Choi is ready to cross all limits to secure The Tyrant, as he shoots someone and threatens a person that this time he won’t let anyone take it. On the other hand, Cha Seung Won appears as a dangerous hitman who is hunting down people who are related to The Tyrant program.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang Woo who plays Paul, and Jo Yoon Su as Ja Kyung are introduced who are also after the superhuman gene.

The trailer teases a spectacular action filled with car chases, alarming gunshots, and fight scenes raising excitement for the thrilling action that awaits viewers in The Tyrant. Interestingly, Kim Seon Ho at the end, says he created the Tyrant for the sake of the country and people jokingly to Cha Seung Won, hinting at an odd partnership.

Watch The Tyrant's main trailer here:

Check out the intriguing The Tyrant poster here:

Know when and where to watch The Tyrant

The Tyrant is set to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on August 14, 2024, with a thrilling four-part running schedule.

Kim Seon Ho is one of the most popular South Korean actors who is known for his varied roles in K-dramas. He is well known for the K-dramas Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start Up, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the movie The Childe.

