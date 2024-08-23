When Lee Min Ho gave nod to The Heirs on attending co-star Park Shin Hye's wedding to Choi Tae Joon

Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye made our hearts flutter with their on-screen chemistry in the popular 2013 high-teen drama The Heirs. In the following years, fans constantly wished for their reunion and it was finally fulfilled on Park Shin Hye’s wedding day. However, fans were more excited to see the actor wishing his former co-star with a line from The Heirs.

Back in 2022, Park Shin Hye tied the knot with actor Choi Tae Joon. Among the guest list was Lee Min Ho, the actress’ co-star from The Heirs. Taking to his Instagram, he shared the dashing look he is attending the wedding. What piqued fans’ attention was the picture of the invitation card he posted and the caption along with it.

Instead of addressing it to Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye wrote “Kim Tan-nim” on the card, referencing the actor’s character name in their drama. In response, The Boys Over Flower star also penned a witty caption, “Do I congratulate you?”

In The Heirs, when Kim Tan proposes to Cha Eun Sang (played by Park Shin Hye), instead of saying it straightforwardly, he asks her, “Do I like you?” Just like back in 2013, the scene made viewers’ hearts flutter, Lee Min Ho's unique way of congratulating his co-star sure made fans feel nostalgic.

In addition to this, singer Lee Hong Ki who sang the OST in The Heirs also attended Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s wedding, performing a beautiful rendition of the song I’m Saying from the drama.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho recently wrapped up the filming schedule for his upcoming movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, which is set to release in the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, his popular series Parchinko 2 dropped on Apple TV+ on August 23. His upcoming K-drama with Gong Hyo Jin, Ask the Stars is also scheduled to premiere soon on tvN.

Following her 3-year-long hiatus due to marriage and giving birth to a son, Park Shin Hye finally returned to the K-drama land this year. With Park Hyung Sik, he led the JTBC slice-of-life rom-com drama Doctor Slump. Her upcoming legal drama The Judge from Hell is now slated to premiere on September 21.

