The Judge From Hell teaser: Park Shin Hye eerily welcomes people to her hellish world; Watch

The Judge From Hell is a much-awaited drama which will mix fantasy with law and romance. Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa and more talented actors take on the main roles in the drama. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project.

On August 23, SBS dropped the first teaser for their upcoming drama The Judge From Hell featuring Park Shin Hye. The teaser establishes the world of Hell and the narrator says that everyone who comes here must abandon their hopes. Then Park Shin Hye takes over and welcomes viewers to her world, the Inferno.

Watch the latest teaser below.

The Judge From Hell will include 14 episodes. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, which is 6:30 pm IST.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo, who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast, and Closer to Heaven. This project will mark his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo has written its screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Park Shin Hye revealed that her character in the drama is very different from what she has played before. She revealed that the character has her own charm and is something that she has never played before. The actress is known for her roles in romance comedies, so it'll be interesting to see her play the devil.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming fantasy romance based on a courtroom.

