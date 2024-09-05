K-dramas to watch in fall for a cozy and lovely evening: Doctor Slump, Lovely Runner and more

Red and yellow ginkgo and maple leaves, soft sweaters, and the enticing aroma of spiced lattes and roasted sweet potatoes—autumn is truly magical and warm. With a slight crispness in the air and leaves showcasing their vibrant hues, the season announces itself in many delightful ways.

Often referred to as the "second spring," autumn is a time of endings and new beginnings. Beyond the scenic foliage, bald cypress trees, and cozy comforts, there are many K-dramas that capture the essence of autumn with their bittersweet, coming-of-age, and slice-of-life narratives. To embrace the season, here is a list of 5 K-dramas to cozy up with this fall.

1. Doctor Slump

Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) has always been an exceptional student and is now a renowned plastic surgeon. However, his world collapses after a surgery goes wrong at his clinic, leading to the loss of everything he built and a lawsuit for medical negligence. Amid this turmoil, he encounters his former classmate and rival, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Ha Neul, also a doctor, is struggling with mental health issues and burnout.

As they navigate their way around each other, they offer mutual support and healing, with love emerging as an unexpected but natural consequence. Cozy, warm evenings where Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul share heartfelt conversations, enjoy delicious food, and bond over their struggles make this K-drama the perfect dose of warmth you need as fall settles in.

2. Lovely Runner

One of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2024 is Lovely Runner. It’s more than just a time-travel story; it’s a deeply moving tale of first loves. After a top celebrity's tragic death, his biggest fan is transported back to their high school days. Seizing this chance, she is determined to protect him and change his fate.

For Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is an unattainable idol, while she remains his unrequited first love. Lovely Runner is a fantasy romance where two souls, separated by time, finally find their way to each other.

As Sun Jae and Im Sol's love unfolds across different timelines and seasons, their deep affection and selflessness are truly heartwarming. Just as autumn brings a sense of warmth and comfort, their enduring love, along with the rich portrayals of friendships and family bonds in the series, evokes a similar cozy and heartfelt feeling.

3. My Liberation Notes

The Yeon siblings (Lee El, Lee Min Ki, and Kim Ji Won) are stuck in the monotony of their lives. One longs for true love, hoping to find the right person, while another drifts aimlessly without direction, and the youngest yearns to escape the dull routine of her daily existence.

They go through the motions, lacking joy in their everyday lives. However, everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious stranger, Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku), hired by their father to rescue their struggling business. Though Mr. Gu is a quiet, alcoholic with little to say, his presence disrupts the siblings’ inertia and begins to stir things up.

The story is cozy, healing, and comforting. My Liberation Notes resonates deeply on many levels, portraying life with an authenticity that feels both raw and relatable. Its unfiltered narrative, combined with the heartfelt performances by the actors, makes it a truly wholesome and enriching watch.

4. Mr Sunshine

A drama that deeply resonates with its powerful characters and unforgettable moments, Mr. Sunshine is a true epic masterpiece. Set in the early 20th century, it stars Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi and Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin. Eugene Choi, born into slavery, escapes to the United States and returns to his homeland as a Captain in the Marine Corps.

Eugene Choi struggles with conflicting emotions toward his homeland, feeling both abandoned by it and deeply compelled to protect it. Meanwhile, Go Ae Shin, a Joseon noblewoman, leads a double life as a rebel against the authorities. Despite their vastly different backgrounds and ideologies, the two fall in love. Adding another layer to the story is the samurai Gu Dong Mae (Yoo Yeon Seok), who further complicates the narrative.

Kim Tae Ri’s portrayal of Ae Shin is one of the most compelling female characters in dramaland, leaving a lasting impression with her strength and depth. The passionate and heart-wrenching love story between Ae Shin and Eugene Choi is both intensely beautiful and profoundly moving. Additionally, Yoo Yeon Seok’s portrayal of the samurai makes you empathize with his character as well.

5. Autumn in My Heart

Yoon Eun Suh (Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Joon Suh (Song Seung Heon) grew up together until their teenage years, only to face a life-altering revelation: Eun Suh is not the biological daughter of the Yoon family, but rather Shin Ae (Han Chae Young) is. The two girls return to their biological families, unaware that fate has more in store for them. Years later, Joon Suh, now a successful artist, returns to Korea from the United States.

He reconnects with Eun Suh through his friend Tae Seok (Won Bin), who is also in love with Eun Suh, adding a new layer of complexity to their intertwined lives. Joon Suh and Eun Suh find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other and fall deeply in love. However, as the complexities of their intertwined past and present begin to unravel, they face new challenges, particularly from a jealous Shin Ae. Life throws yet another curveball at the star-crossed lovers, complicating their path to happiness.

Autumn in My Heart is a classic, brought vividly to life by the stirring performances of Song Hye Kyo and Song Seung Heon, who effectively convey the deep sadness, melancholy, and pain of their characters. Song Hye Kyo's portrayal of Eun Suh is particularly captivating, and her iconic long skirts and cowl-neck sweaters made a lasting fashion statement, inspiring fans to emulate her style from the drama.

