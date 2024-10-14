When Seunghan stole NCT's maknae title from Jisung and called him 'hyung' surprising everyone

True fans know Seunghan has been showing his love for NCT’s Jisung since the beginning. On many occasions, he has expressed his deepest admiration for the ‘senior’ K-pop idol. So it is no surprise that when he met him finally, he immediately addressed him as ‘hyung’.

Back in 2022, on NCT Universe episode 2, Seunghan met the NCT Dream members as part pre-debut team SMROOKIES. Renjun said, “I heard your favorite member is here.” and he reaffirmed. His ‘sunbaes’ then started taking a guess who could be Seunghan’s favorite NCT member. As they grew impatient, the ex-RIIZE member himself revealed, “Since Chewing Gum, I liked Jisung hyung.”

The other members instantly expressed their surprise and started teasing Jisung, who also felt shy. Born in 2002, he was the makane of the label and his bandmates couldn’t believe that he got a younger brother. After a whole round of chaos, the members finally asked Seunghan why he liked Jisung. Without thinking twice, he revealed that he really liked his dance break in Chewing Gum, and he thought it was very ‘impressive’.

Mark further teased him, asking if he had ever practiced the part himself. Feeling a bit shy, Seunghan said, “I can’t dare to try it.” His words once again had the members in a frenzy as they encouraged the duo to shake hands. Although Seunghan was direct in expressing his admiration for Jisung, their interaction was very short-lived. They shooed each other’s hands perfectly before shyingly going back to their seats.

However, it was still a very special moment and the clip lives in our heads rent-free to this day.

Watch the moment here:

Meanwhile, there’s much going on in Seunghan’s professional life right now. Just two days ago, he was set to return to RIIZE, starting with promotional activities this November. Fans were excited to see him back after a 10-month-long hiatus. However, the news wasn’t received well by many netizens and he faced backlash, leading to his permanent exit from the group. Fans have been extremely unhappy with his sudden departure from RIIZE.

