NCT DREAM set to hold final concerts of THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE in Seoul; Check dates inside

NCT DREAM has announced the dates for the final shows of their ongoing world tour titled THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE. The group will be closing the concert in Seoul and has revealed the dates for the upcoming event. After performing in various cities across different continents, they will be finally closing the tour in their home country.

On October 8, 2024, NCT DREAM revealed the dates and locations of the upcoming final shows of their ongoing tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE. The shows will be held on November 29-30 and December 1, 2024, at Gocheok Sky Dome. It is the second world tour held by the group in support of their EP DREAM()SCAPE, released in 2024. The tour began at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in May 2024 and will conclude at the same venue.

Following the Asian leg, they included additional legs for their tour in Latin America, North America, and Europe. The group will be continuing their European visit and will be performing in Rotterdam on October 30, 2024, Denmark on November 3, 2024, Berlin on November 6, 2024, Paris on November 9, 2024, and London on November 12, 2024.

NCT DREAM is a South Korean boy band formed under SM Entertainment. The group includes seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They made their debut with the single Chewing Gum in 2016 and became an instant sensation among the masses. They went on to release their first EP, We Boom, and garnered much attention from the industry.

The group released their first full studio album, titled Hot Sauce, in 2021 and sold over a million copies. Subsequently, they released their second full album, Glitch Mode, and their third ISTJ. They also held their first world tour, The Dream Show 2: In A Dream, in 2022 across various regions, including Latin America, North America, Asia, and Europe.

